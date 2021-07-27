Here's How To Attend The Outer Banks Season 2 Virtual Premiere Party

While most of the world was forced inside in 2020, Netflix’s Outer Banks provided a welcome dose of escapism went it premiered last April. Featuring all the lovable characters and heart-pounding action you could want, it’s truly a teen drama like no other. While you wait for the next installment to hit Netflix this July, check out how to watch the Outer Banks Season 2 virtual premiere.

ICYMI: The show centers on North Carolina teenager John B. and his friends’ (aka the Pogues) quest to hunt down a $400 million hidden treasure, with law enforcement and the villainous Kooks hot on their tails (all while John B. is falling for Kook queen Sarah). Season 1 left off on a massive cliffhanger, as John B. and Sarah set off to the Bahamas to recover their treasure after seemingly being killed in a shipwreck. Meanwhile, their friends were forced to hold down the fort at home, and the future looked more uncertain than ever. Luckily, the next season is almost here to reunite you with all your favorite Pogues.

To attend the Season 2 premiere, all you need to do is tune into one of Netflix’s social media channels. The event will be streamed on the site’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok pages on Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m. ET. Joining the event are Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), and Rudy Pankow (JJ). You can tune in to see them play games, answer questions, throw out exclusive behind-the-scenes trivia, and treat fans to a special surprise (Spoiler: It’s a Season 2 sneak peek).

No matter what the preview footage reveals, expect Outer Banks to be a truly wild ride. “It's going to blow your minds because it's bigger and it's badder and it's more stunts, more craziness, more like, "holy sh*t,” Pankow recently told Elite Daily. “Halfway through Season 1, you're kind of like, ‘Oh, they find the gold.’ And then halfway through this season, something gets even more twisted.”

Outer Banks Season 2 hits Netflix on Friday, July 30.