For someone known by the TikTok handle Angry Reactions, Oneya Johnson is full of happiness and all-around good vibes. In 2020, the Chicago-born content creator was living out of his car when he came up with the idea for his account — where he shouts what fans dubbed “aggressively positive” messages, mostly at other creators via duet videos — but he didn’t let his circumstances keep him from manifesting his success.

“Some people go a different way about predicaments like that,” he tells Elite Daily of his living situation at the time. “I chose to make the best I could out of every situation.” Rather than “sit in [his] sorrows,” as he says, the now-25-year-old created a TikTok profile in August of that year, posted one video grumpily reacting to a cake tutorial, and gained more than 1 million followers in less than 24 hours.

Johnson has since found a home in Los Angeles and is feeling the love from more than 27 million followers on TikTok alone. “I’ve never been more comfortable in my life,” he says at VidCon Baltimore, the annual influencer convention’s first East Coast-based event, earlier this season. “I have a lot of influence,” he says. “I’m grateful and I’m humbled by it.”

But the comedian is so much more than the angry-faced motivator many know him to be. Since he started gaining popularity, he has also posted his own music videos, has teamed up with other creators like Charli D’Amelio, and has even broken character and shared videos of him *gasp* actually smiling.

Below, Johnson shares how he manifested his dream life, what’s next for his career, plus his experience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Courtesy of Oneya Johnson

Elite Daily: The big question: Why reaction content?

Oneya Johnson: When I began to create videos back in 2020, I noticed that reactions were big — they were the main videos I would see, so I hopped on the trend.

ED: But you made them your own with your “aggressively positive” POV.

OJ: You can see, in real life, I’m a big, tall, scary-looking dude for people who don’t know me. My whole life, people have been telling me I look angry — until they get to know me and I’m the nicest person — so I made a persona out of that.

ED: Why did you choose to duet @bobbysrey’s cake-decorating tutorial for your first-ever TikTok video?

OJ: Once I came up with the idea of Angry Reactions, I immediately made the account. The video I dueted was one of the first ones I’d seen on TikTok when I created the profile.

ED: Luck of the draw then.

OJ: Exactly.

ED: And when did you realize people really liked it?

OJ: I thought it was a good idea, but I soon learned it was a great idea. I expected it to take a little time to build up, but I gained 1 million followers from zero in 17 hours.

Once I got a grasp of what my audience wanted, I’ve had them in a chokehold for years.

ED: What has been the most surprising thing you’ve learned about content creation over the past three years?

OJ: What’s the most surprising is how easy it is. A lot of people think it’s difficult to have followers or views, but it’s actually not. Once you understand it, it’s very simple.

ED: OK, what’s the tea here?

OJ: Know your audience and know what you want to do. When I used to make content at 14, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, so I was everywhere doing different types of videos, but you don’t really gain an audience that way. Once I got a grasp of what my audience wanted, I’ve had them in a chokehold for years.

ED: Your content gets sooo much engagement. Do you see a lot of negative comments in the mix?

OJ: I believe every content creator deals with negative comments, but I don’t care. I don’t know these people, these people don’t know me. They say jokes sometimes and I laugh.

ED: Soon after you started, you were taste-testing Charli D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ drink, and you two have been supporting each other ever since. How does that feel?

OJ: The D’Amelios invited me to their house, actually. The reason my name is Oneya D’Amelio on social media platforms is because they treated me like family. I didn’t expect this — I expected success, though. I’ve been telling people I was going to be successful since I was 13.

ED: You manifested.

OJ: For sure, but I didn’t expect it to go the way it did.

ED: What else are you manifesting?

OJ: I want to be one of the biggest musicians in the world. I make beautiful music. A lot of people say “Oh, I make music,” especially content creators — but most of these people’s music sucks, and somebody needs to tell them that. I’m different. In my humble opinion, I make great music, effortlessly. That’s why I have so much confidence.

ED: What sets your music apart?

OJ: When I make music, I don’t write, I freestyle and just speak from whatever situation I’m dealing with or whatever’s on my mind.

ED: Are there dream collaborators you want to wish into existence for your future music career?

OJ: Of course. Everybody wants a Drake feature — but that’s not something I really depend on or look forward to.

ED: It’s like Taylor Swift — no features necessary.

OJ: Right, exactly.

ED: I saw you went to one of her Eras Tour stops this year. What was it like being “angry” at the show? Or was that just for one video and then you were squeeing like all the other fans?

OJ: Yeah, it was pretty much for the video. I’d never been to a Taylor Swift concert. I’m officially a Swiftie, I’m going to say it loud and proud. It was a beautiful show.

ED: What era would you say you are in?

OJ: I’m in my reinvention era. I want to create long-term content — like skits that I actually have to write out and then reenact or hire people to be a part of.

ED: That’s very admirable too and a different type of funny.

OJ: For sure, though it could be awkward if no one laughs.

ED: Do you envision yourself staying in the content creation space in the long run?

OJ: I don’t think so. I think I’m going to stay in this space as long as I comfortably can. Once I feel like it’s time to put the angry face to rest, I will.

ED: Pass the torch, perhaps.

OJ: Maybe I get a protégé or something — Little Angry Reactions or Grumpy Reactions.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.