Olivia Rodrigo recently announced her global Sour tour, and while fans can’t wait to see her hit the stage, they can get a taste of what to expect with her latest performance. Rodrigo recently took part in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, and she slayed some of her biggest hits. Not only that, but she performed them all from a DMV, which was so fitting for her rendition of “drivers license.”

NPR’s Tiny Desk series highlights intimate live performances from some of the biggest (and emerging) artists of today. Past artists to participate in the series included Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus, so Rodrigo was in good company. She began by belting out “good 4 u” before launching into other well-known hits like “traitor,” “drivers license,” and “deja vu.” The setlist was a special one for fans who haven’t seen Rodrigo play her songs acoustically yet. With a full band behind her, the pop star brought new life to her hits by performing softer, stripped-down versions of each one. NPR is hosting all of their Tiny Desk concerts remotely for now, but fans can thankfully stream each one online.

Fans loved every minute of Rodrigo’s DMV concert, and were sure to say so. One fan called it her “fav thing on the internet.”

The general consensus on her performance? That she “nailed” it.

The praise just kept on rolling in, and fans are now more excited than ever for her tour.

Watching Rodrigo perform from home is all good and dandy, but nothing beats a live, IRL show. Fans can scoop up tickets to her upcoming Sour tour starting on Dec. 10. With three amazing openers and 40+ shows lined up, it’s high time to be an Olivia Rodrigo stan.