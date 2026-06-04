Olivia Rodrigo is "open" to collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter.

Two of the world’s favorite pop girlies just might make music together someday. During an interview with Dazed, published June 4, Olivia Rodrigo was asked about potentially collaborating Sabrina Carpenter — and despite their feud, she said that she’s “open” to working together in the future.

When the interviewer asked Rodrigo if she thought that a collaboration with Carpenter “could ever happen,” Rodrigo laughed and kept her answer vague. “Oh, gosh. I mean, I’m open... I’m open to all types of collaboration,” she said. The main takeaway? She didn’t say no.

During the interview, Rodrigo also shared other artists she’s interested in working with. “I’ve been listening to a lot of PJ Harvey lately. And Fiona Apple. I think those two were just doing something so special and raw and unfiltered,” she said. “I would love to meet and hang with them.”

Later, when the interviewer suggested she collab with Lorde, Rodrigo seemed excited by the idea. “Oh yeah, she’s amazing. Pure Heroine definitely informed the way I think about songwriting. I love the new record she put out,” she said, referring to Lorde’s Virgin, which she released in June 2025.

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Rodrigo’s upcoming album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, does not feature any collabs, but it sounds like she’s open to adding some features to her repertoire eventually. Though it’s still unclear if Carpenter will be tapped for that particular venture, it does seem like she and Rodrigo have evolved into friends.

Reminder: the duo has not always had the best relationship. Back in 2021, fans thought that Carpenter was the “blonde girl” in Rodrigo’s “drivers license.” And when Carpenter seemingly referenced Rodrigo in her track “Skin,” it seemed clear that the duo weren’t on the best of terms — even when Joshua Bassett was no longer in the picture.

Over the years, however, they seem to have made amends. In March, Rodrigo gave an update on her and Carpenter’s relationship, confirming that they’d buried the hatched in an interview with British Vogue. “I think she’s great,” Rodrigo said at the time. “I’m so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out.”

Rodrigo added that it’s “all love” between them, despite what the rumor mill might say. “It’s just people just get weird and clickbaity,” she continued. “It’s all love, though. I’ve talked to her many times.”