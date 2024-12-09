Welcome To Miami
Camila Cabello at the NYLON House party in Miami, Florida.

A Look Inside The Star-Studded NYLON House At Art Basel 2024

Camila Cabello, Love Island’s Leah Kateb, and more attended the late-night party in Miami.

by Rachel Chapman
World Red Eye

NYLON brought the vibes to South Beach for Art Basel 2024. On Dec. 6, your fave celebs, influencers, and reality TV stars kicked off the fun-filled weekend in Miami, Florida at the NYLON House party.

Poupay Jutharat

Along with celebrating December cover girl Camila Cabello, partygoers were treated to touch-ups from e.l.f. Cosmetics, Casamigos cocktails, Caracas Bakery treats, a Diesel-scented tunnel, a fast-lane bar and giveaways from gopuff, and a performance by Ludacris. Here’s everything you missed:

Poupay Jutharat
Tap