Camila Cabello, Love Island’s Leah Kateb, and more attended the late-night party in Miami.
NYLON brought the vibes to South Beach for Art Basel 2024. On Dec. 6, your fave celebs, influencers, and reality TV stars kicked off the fun-filled weekend in Miami, Florida at the NYLON House party.
Along with celebrating December cover girl Camila Cabello, partygoers were treated to touch-ups from e.l.f. Cosmetics, Casamigos cocktails, Caracas Bakery treats, a Diesel-scented tunnel, a fast-lane bar and giveaways from gopuff, and a performance by Ludacris. Here’s everything you missed: