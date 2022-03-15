Normani’s New Song “Fair” Is Dropping So Soon

Normani is back again with what looks to be a stellar single. As she prepares for her upcoming debut solo album, the Fifth Harmony member is posting up a storm on social media in preparation for her new song “Fair,” which drops on March 18.

Normani took to Instagram on March 14 to announce the song will be hitting streaming platforms this week. “FAIRRRRRRRRR is coming in FOUR DAYS 😭🖤🥺 !!!!!!!!!!!!,” she wrote in her caption.

The pop singer followed up this post with another Instagram about the song. In this second post, she mentioned in the caption that “Fair” captures her “most vulnerable moments.”

“Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light,” she wrote. “Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully, this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying 🖤 I adore you guys to the moon and back.”

Ahead of the song’s release, it’s only fair that you know everything there is to know about “Fair,” including an upcoming late-night TV performance.

Release Date

Normani’s Twitter followers heard it first. “Fair” will be available to stream on March 18. Listeners will have three versions of the song to choose from: the album version, the radio version, and even an instrumental version.

Lyrics

While the full lyrics to “Fair” haven’t dropped just yet, Normani did share a 30-second lyric video on her YouTube page. Right off the bat, listeners can hear this tune is different from her previous upbeat songs. Normani is leaning into a more R&B sound on “Fair.”

“Is it fair that you moved on?/Cause I swear that I haven’t,” she sings. Perhaps the most heartbreaking lyric comes later. “Hearts didn’t break down the middle/tell me how did it happen?” Normani continues.

Now “Motivation” fans don’t fret. In her March 14 IG post, Normani promised her fans that more “uptempo sh*t is coming.”

Live Performance

Before the single drops on March 18, fans will be able to get an early glimpse of the song as Normani is performing “Fair” a day earlier. On March 17, she’ll hit the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s surely not a performance to miss.