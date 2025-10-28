Nobody Wants This Cut Joanne & Noah's Engagement From Season 2’s Finale

If it feels like Joanne and Noah are taking a pretty long time to take that next big step in their relationship, you’d be in company with the creator of Nobody Wants This. Showrunner Erin Foster has been pushing for her show’s fictional couple to get engaged, and had originally planned on Season 2 ending with a long-awaited proposal. But she lost out to her fellow showrunner Jenni Konner and the writers who didn’t want to move too fast.

“There was a battle about, ‘Do they get engaged?’” Foster told The Hollywood Reporter of the biggest writing fight around Season 2’s plot. “A long battle,” Konner emphasized. Foster revealed she and Konner were against each other, with Foster advocating for the engagement, and Konner being opposed to it. “We survived it. But we weren’t on the same side of it,” Foster said. “We were against each other and one of us won. And it was Jenni.”

In the last episode of the second season, Joanne and Noah break things off at Morgan’s engagement party, but quickly rekindle the relationship as they both instantly regret the split.

Netflix

Foster’s desire to see Joanne and Noah get more serious is something she’s been open about since the first season. In fact, the showrunner previously revealed that it was also her original plan to end Season 1 with the couple getting engaged, or maybe even married. Back then, it was the studio who encouraged her to veer away from ending the season on such a big romantic milestone.

“When we got into the writing process Netflix kept being like, ‘Slow it down, slow it down. We don’t want to get there too quickly,’” Foster said at the time of Season 1’s release. “It ended up being really great storytelling, because it makes you feel like you’re experiencing the relationship in real time. You can watch a show and have these manufactured time jumps, where you don’t really experience the minutia of how a relationship unfolds, and so we were really able to do that.”

Here’s hoping Foster’s engagement dreams finally come true in Nobody Wants This Season 3.