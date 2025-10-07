Nick Says Love Is Blind Edited His Comments About LGBTQ+ Kids

Nick Amato is reminding Love Is Blind viewers that reality TV isn’t always reality. The luxury watch dealer caused some controversy in the Season 9 pods when he expressed his apprehension about ever raising a child who comes out as LGBTQ+. Specifically, his comments on the topic made it sound like he was calling other sexualities and identities “a fad,” but now Nick is claiming that the show “cut up and edited” the whole conversation.

In Episode 4, Nick bonded with his eventual fiancée Annie Lancaster over their shared faith, and seemed to agree they would not want their children to identify as LGBTQ+. After the episode aired, Nick wrote that he does not feel that way at all in a post to Instagram. “I will LOVE and support my future children unconditionally, no matter how they identify,” Nick wrote. “I take full accountability for how my words came across but I am glad it provoked this discussion and my learning.”

In a video on the same post, Nick alleged that Love Is Blind’s production told him that he could reveal the discussion with Annie was “heavily” edited to “agitate” viewers. “The studio reached out and said ‘Look, tell people that it was cut up and it’s meant to agitate, right?’ Yes, it was, and that conversation was very heavily sliced and diced,” Nick said. “It’s reality TV. It’s fair game. But don’t put something together that’s going to agitate an already marginalized group of people. But I’m taking accountability for that too, because there’s a lot that I didn’t understand.”

He particularly honed in on his remark that LGBTQ+ sexualities and identities are a “fad,” saying that statement was taken out of context by the editing. “When Annie and I were talking about what is a fad, that was over introducing sexual content and material to kids shows at a young age, or the idea of gay identity,” Nick said.

Although, now he understands the importance of LGBTQ+ content for children. “If I had a kid that only grew up seeing a prince and princess get married — never was introduced to the idea of two moms or two dads — then yes, I bet they would have to defend themselves and feel really awkward for having gay thoughts if they were gay,” he said.

“There’s so much hate in this world that if I can’t use this platform to help introduce other people that used to think like I did to some of these new ideas ... then it’s a platform wasted,” Nick continued. “I really appreciate you guys for giving me all the hell that you did and letting me know that that’s not right. Because yes, it was cut up and edited, but I need to take accountability too.”