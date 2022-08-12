Once Again, Never Have I Ever’s Soundtrack Slaps
Season 3 continues the good-music streak.
Since the show’s first season, Never Have I Ever has had a fantastic soundtrack. From classic hits like Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” to super indie deep-cut bands like French For Rabbits, plus a few Indian staples thrown in for good measure, the half-hour comedy series always comes with a hot playlist. With the release of new episodes for 2022, the Never Have I Ever Season 3 soundtrack continues the tradition as Devi makes it through her junior year.
Unlike some Netflix shows, which can send old favorites back to the top of the charts, Never Have I Ever is more eclectic in its musical choices. Aware that its audience is mainly made up of teens and 20-somethings who are still figuring things out, its soundtrack is less a nostalgia play than it is a sampler platter. Looking for obscure indie folk songs to tug at those heartstrings? The playlist has it, bumping up against A-list bands like U2. Sometimes the snatches of songs are so short that the only way to be sure f what you heard is to Shazam them, turning the series into something of an interactive experience.
Season 3 brings in several bands viewers might be experiencing for the first time, just as the first two did. Sure, there are a few bands everyone knows, like Creedence Clearwater Revival. But for every Metronomy, there’s a Spilt Milk track; and for every Haiku Hands, there’s a marsfade.
Here’s everything on the soundtrack for Never Have I Ever Season 3, episode by episode.
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 1 “...been slut shamed”
- “Dream of You” by Josha Daniel
- “Lilac House” by Half Waif
- “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
- “Clementine” by Haunt Me
- “Prom” by Riah
- “Wedding Bells” by Metronomy
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 2 “...had my own troll”
- “Human Existence” by Danz CM
- “In The Eyes of Our Love” by Yumi Zouma
- “Gorgeous” by Yuksek Ft. Confidence Man
- “Weekend Friend” by Goth Babe
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 3 “...had a valentine”
- “Run It Up Pt. II” by Spilt Milk
- “Not About You” by Haiku Hands
- “Don’t You Know I Want” by slowblood
- “Before the Fall” by Afternoon Bike Ride & Ryan Hemsworth
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 4 “...made someone jealous”
- “Aubrey Plaza” by Nick Ward
- “Right Here” by Mr. J
- “Light Up The Party” by Skully Boyz
- “I Don’t Want to Be Friends” Rosemary Fairweather
- “Pears” by Weston Estate
- “Rear View” by LANKS
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 5 “...been ghosted”
- “Muchas” by Myd feat Cola Boyy
- “Hotel Delmano” by MUNYA
- “Eres Tu” by Carla Morrison
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 6 “...had a breakdown”
- “Party Like A Human” by General Elektrics
- “2073” by Noir Disco
- “Rhinestone Summer” by Innocent Birds
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 7 “...cheated”
- “I’ve Been Feeling Something Lately” by Goodside
- “Bitter Leaf” by LANKS
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 8 “...hooked up with my boyfriend”
- “Passion” by RAC & Louis the Child
- “Feels Right” by Roosevelt
- “Boxes” by GRAE
- “Slow Love” by TENDER
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 9 “...had an Indian boyfriend”
- “Concerto for Flute & Oboe” by Lizst
- “Do U Know What I Mean” by marsfade
- “Dance For Love” by Terence Chiminello
Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 10 “...lived the dream”
- “Oh Vennilaave” by SP Balasubrahmanyam, S. Janaki & S.P. Sailaja
- “Real Life” by Beauty Queen
- “Omens” by Joni
- “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” by Sir Edward Elgar
- “Car Keys” by Jaguar Sun
- “Runaway (Instrumental)” by AURORA
- “Take Off” by Prinze George
All episodes of Never Have I Ever Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4, the final season, is expected in 2023.