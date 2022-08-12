Streaming
Ramona Young as Eleanor, Megan Suri as Aneesa, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as...

Once Again, Never Have I Ever’s Soundtrack Slaps

Season 3 continues the good-music streak.

By Ani Bundel
Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

Since the show’s first season, Never Have I Ever has had a fantastic soundtrack. From classic hits like Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” to super indie deep-cut bands like French For Rabbits, plus a few Indian staples thrown in for good measure, the half-hour comedy series always comes with a hot playlist. With the release of new episodes for 2022, the Never Have I Ever Season 3 soundtrack continues the tradition as Devi makes it through her junior year.

Unlike some Netflix shows, which can send old favorites back to the top of the charts, Never Have I Ever is more eclectic in its musical choices. Aware that its audience is mainly made up of teens and 20-somethings who are still figuring things out, its soundtrack is less a nostalgia play than it is a sampler platter. Looking for obscure indie folk songs to tug at those heartstrings? The playlist has it, bumping up against A-list bands like U2. Sometimes the snatches of songs are so short that the only way to be sure f what you heard is to Shazam them, turning the series into something of an interactive experience.

Season 3 brings in several bands viewers might be experiencing for the first time, just as the first two did. Sure, there are a few bands everyone knows, like Creedence Clearwater Revival. But for every Metronomy, there’s a Spilt Milk track; and for every Haiku Hands, there’s a marsfade.

Here’s everything on the soundtrack for Never Have I Ever Season 3, episode by episode.

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 1 “...been slut shamed”

  • “Dream of You” by Josha Daniel
  • “Lilac House” by Half Waif
  • “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • “Clementine” by Haunt Me
  • “Prom” by Riah
  • “Wedding Bells” by Metronomy

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 2 “...had my own troll”

  • “Human Existence” by Danz CM
  • “In The Eyes of Our Love” by Yumi Zouma
  • “Gorgeous” by Yuksek Ft. Confidence Man
  • “Weekend Friend” by Goth Babe

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 3 “...had a valentine”

  • “Run It Up Pt. II” by Spilt Milk
  • “Not About You” by Haiku Hands
  • “Don’t You Know I Want” by slowblood
  • “Before the Fall” by Afternoon Bike Ride & Ryan Hemsworth

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 4 “...made someone jealous”

  • “Aubrey Plaza” by Nick Ward
  • “Right Here” by Mr. J
  • “Light Up The Party” by Skully Boyz
  • “I Don’t Want to Be Friends” Rosemary Fairweather
  • “Pears” by Weston Estate
  • “Rear View” by LANKS

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 5 “...been ghosted”

  • “Muchas” by Myd feat Cola Boyy
  • “Hotel Delmano” by MUNYA
  • “Eres Tu” by Carla Morrison

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 6 “...had a breakdown”

  • “Party Like A Human” by General Elektrics
  • “2073” by Noir Disco
  • “Rhinestone Summer” by Innocent Birds

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 7 “...cheated”

  • “I’ve Been Feeling Something Lately” by Goodside
  • “Bitter Leaf” by LANKS

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 8 “...hooked up with my boyfriend”

  • “Passion” by RAC & Louis the Child
  • “Feels Right” by Roosevelt
  • “Boxes” by GRAE
  • “Slow Love” by TENDER

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 9 “...had an Indian boyfriend”

  • “Concerto for Flute & Oboe” by Lizst
  • “Do U Know What I Mean” by marsfade
  • “Dance For Love” by Terence Chiminello

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 10 “...lived the dream”

  • “Oh Vennilaave” by SP Balasubrahmanyam, S. Janaki & S.P. Sailaja
  • “Real Life” by Beauty Queen
  • “Omens” by Joni
  • “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” by Sir Edward Elgar
  • “Car Keys” by Jaguar Sun
  • “Runaway (Instrumental)” by AURORA
  • “Take Off” by Prinze George

All episodes of Never Have I Ever Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4, the final season, is expected in 2023.