Once Again, Never Have I Ever’s Soundtrack Slaps

Since the show’s first season, Never Have I Ever has had a fantastic soundtrack. From classic hits like Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” to super indie deep-cut bands like French For Rabbits, plus a few Indian staples thrown in for good measure, the half-hour comedy series always comes with a hot playlist. With the release of new episodes for 2022, the Never Have I Ever Season 3 soundtrack continues the tradition as Devi makes it through her junior year.

Unlike some Netflix shows, which can send old favorites back to the top of the charts, Never Have I Ever is more eclectic in its musical choices. Aware that its audience is mainly made up of teens and 20-somethings who are still figuring things out, its soundtrack is less a nostalgia play than it is a sampler platter. Looking for obscure indie folk songs to tug at those heartstrings? The playlist has it, bumping up against A-list bands like U2. Sometimes the snatches of songs are so short that the only way to be sure f what you heard is to Shazam them, turning the series into something of an interactive experience.

Season 3 brings in several bands viewers might be experiencing for the first time, just as the first two did. Sure, there are a few bands everyone knows, like Creedence Clearwater Revival. But for every Metronomy, there’s a Spilt Milk track; and for every Haiku Hands, there’s a marsfade.

Here’s everything on the soundtrack for Never Have I Ever Season 3, episode by episode.

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 1 “...been slut shamed”

“Dream of You” by Josha Daniel

“Lilac House” by Half Waif

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Clementine” by Haunt Me

“Prom” by Riah

“Wedding Bells” by Metronomy

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 2 “...had my own troll”

“Human Existence” by Danz CM

“In The Eyes of Our Love” by Yumi Zouma

“Gorgeous” by Yuksek Ft. Confidence Man

“Weekend Friend” by Goth Babe

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 3 “...had a valentine”

“Run It Up Pt. II” by Spilt Milk

“Not About You” by Haiku Hands

“Don’t You Know I Want” by slowblood

“Before the Fall” by Afternoon Bike Ride & Ryan Hemsworth

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 4 “...made someone jealous”

“Aubrey Plaza” by Nick Ward

“Right Here” by Mr. J

“Light Up The Party” by Skully Boyz

“I Don’t Want to Be Friends” Rosemary Fairweather

“Pears” by Weston Estate

“Rear View” by LANKS

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 5 “...been ghosted”

“Muchas” by Myd feat Cola Boyy

“Hotel Delmano” by MUNYA

“Eres Tu” by Carla Morrison

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 6 “...had a breakdown”

“Party Like A Human” by General Elektrics

“2073” by Noir Disco

“Rhinestone Summer” by Innocent Birds

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 7 “...cheated”

“I’ve Been Feeling Something Lately” by Goodside

“Bitter Leaf” by LANKS

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 8 “...hooked up with my boyfriend”

“Passion” by RAC & Louis the Child

“Feels Right” by Roosevelt

“Boxes” by GRAE

“Slow Love” by TENDER

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 9 “...had an Indian boyfriend”

“Concerto for Flute & Oboe” by Lizst

“Do U Know What I Mean” by marsfade

“Dance For Love” by Terence Chiminello

Never Have I Ever Season 3, Episode 10 “...lived the dream”

“Oh Vennilaave” by SP Balasubrahmanyam, S. Janaki & S.P. Sailaja

“Real Life” by Beauty Queen

“Omens” by Joni

“Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” by Sir Edward Elgar

“Car Keys” by Jaguar Sun

“Runaway (Instrumental)” by AURORA

“Take Off” by Prinze George

All episodes of Never Have I Ever Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4, the final season, is expected in 2023.