Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' Soundtrack Is Full Of Bops

If you're looking for something to brighten your day, look no further: Never Have I Ever is the YA, coming-of-age comedy for you. Not only is the new series hilarious (Mindy Kaling is behind it, so you know it's got to be funny), but the Netflix's Never Have I Ever soundtrack is also full of straight-up jams. You're going to want to dedicate a playlist just to all these songs — they're that good.

It's not surprising the soundtrack is so on point, since the series is all about a Riverdale-watching, BTS-listening high schooler named Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a character loosely based on a young Mindy Kaling. Not only do the playlist's songs span musical genres, but they also span cultures. In addition to American hits that reflect Devi's trending tastes, there are also Bollywood songs scattered throughout the show to reflect her heritage.

One of the songs, "My Fit" by Mad Circuit, is such a bop, the three main stars of Never Have I Ever (Ramakrishnan, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez) went viral by performing a dance that went along with the song, which was posted on the Netflix TikTok account. Fans have since taken to the social platform to recreate the moves and jam out to the song.

Here's a list of the songs played throughout Never Have I Ever Season 1:

"Dancing On My Own" by Robyn "So Strange" by Superhumanoids "Composure" by Argonaut & Wasp "Playing Games" by Anna Of The North "Dancing On The Limit" by PRIZES "Tease" by Salt Cathedral "I Sink I Sink" by Living Hour "(Downtown) Dancing" by Yacht "All Yours" by Widowspeak "Come and Go" by Brighter Later "Peaches" by Milk & Bone x Alex Lustig "My Fit" by Mad Circuit "Never Let You Go" by People On People "Siren 042" by Lala Lala & WHY? "Don't Stop Dreaming" by Celebration "Dum Maro Dum" Remix by Asha Bhosle "Nagada Sang Dhoi" by Shreya Ghoshal & Osman Mir "Waking Up" by Sorry Girls "Moon Like Sour Candy" by The Ophelias "Slicked" by Weaves "How To Quit Smoking" by Papercuts "Shape" by Julia Shapiro "Make No Mistake" by Fabian Simon & The Moon Machine "Lost" by Boy Harsher "Steel Birds" by Slow Pulp "Armed and Dangerous" by Chaos Chaos "Confetti" by Julia Jean-Baptiste "Always Be Together" by Orlando Roberton, Luke Roberts, Valerie Balligand, and Oliver Price "Get Loud" by Tia P. Feat. Redwood "Wild" by Monogem "Found" by Selebrities "Fire For You" by Cannons "Tidal Waves" by The Shacks "Beautiful Day" by U2 "Love Is A Phase" by De Lux "Boys Like You" by Kids At Midnight "Sixteen" by Don

Watching Season 1 and listening to the soundtrack might get you pumped for another season, but there's no official word yet on whether Netflix will pick up Never Have I Ever for a Season 2 yet. In the meantime, just keep jamming.

Never Have I Ever is on Netflix now.