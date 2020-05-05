Netflix

Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' Soundtrack Is Full Of Bops

By Mariah Kay

If you're looking for something to brighten your day, look no further: Never Have I Ever is the YA, coming-of-age comedy for you. Not only is the new series hilarious (Mindy Kaling is behind it, so you know it's got to be funny), but the Netflix's Never Have I Ever soundtrack is also full of straight-up jams. You're going to want to dedicate a playlist just to all these songs — they're that good.

It's not surprising the soundtrack is so on point, since the series is all about a Riverdale-watching, BTS-listening high schooler named Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a character loosely based on a young Mindy Kaling. Not only do the playlist's songs span musical genres, but they also span cultures. In addition to American hits that reflect Devi's trending tastes, there are also Bollywood songs scattered throughout the show to reflect her heritage.

One of the songs, "My Fit" by Mad Circuit, is such a bop, the three main stars of Never Have I Ever (Ramakrishnan, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez) went viral by performing a dance that went along with the song, which was posted on the Netflix TikTok account. Fans have since taken to the social platform to recreate the moves and jam out to the song.

Here's a list of the songs played throughout Never Have I Ever Season 1:

  1. "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn
  2. "So Strange" by Superhumanoids
  3. "Composure" by Argonaut & Wasp
  4. "Playing Games" by Anna Of The North
  5. "Dancing On The Limit" by PRIZES
  6. "Tease" by Salt Cathedral
  7. "I Sink I Sink" by Living Hour
  8. "(Downtown) Dancing" by Yacht
  9. "All Yours" by Widowspeak
  10. "Come and Go" by Brighter Later
  11. "Peaches" by Milk & Bone x Alex Lustig
  12. "My Fit" by Mad Circuit
  13. "Never Let You Go" by People On People
  14. "Siren 042" by Lala Lala & WHY?
  15. "Don't Stop Dreaming" by Celebration
  16. "Dum Maro Dum" Remix by Asha Bhosle
  17. "Nagada Sang Dhoi" by Shreya Ghoshal & Osman Mir
  18. "Waking Up" by Sorry Girls
  19. "Moon Like Sour Candy" by The Ophelias
  20. "Slicked" by Weaves
  21. "How To Quit Smoking" by Papercuts
  22. "Shape" by Julia Shapiro
  23. "Make No Mistake" by Fabian Simon & The Moon Machine
  24. "Lost" by Boy Harsher
  25. "Steel Birds" by Slow Pulp
  26. "Armed and Dangerous" by Chaos Chaos
  27. "Confetti" by Julia Jean-Baptiste
  28. "Always Be Together" by Orlando Roberton, Luke Roberts, Valerie Balligand, and Oliver Price
  29. "Get Loud" by Tia P. Feat. Redwood
  30. "Wild" by Monogem
  31. "Found" by Selebrities
  32. "Fire For You" by Cannons
  33. "Tidal Waves" by The Shacks
  34. "Beautiful Day" by U2
  35. "Love Is A Phase" by De Lux
  36. "Boys Like You" by Kids At Midnight
  37. "Sixteen" by Don

Watching Season 1 and listening to the soundtrack might get you pumped for another season, but there's no official word yet on whether Netflix will pick up Never Have I Ever for a Season 2 yet. In the meantime, just keep jamming.

Never Have I Ever is on Netflix now.