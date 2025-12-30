“I’ve received one text novel this week. Thank god, just one,” Natalie Maguire tells me over Zoom. It’s from a SUR co-worker she doesn’t name, and she’s not planning to respond. “I’ve decided I’m unsubscribing from text novels. If you send me one, I won’t answer because it’s literally the week of Christmas, leave me alone.” For those who need to reach her, she’d rather take a phone call. “I left college years ago. I’m done with essays. I’m not doing it anymore.”

The 27-year-old Florida native says this kind of communication drama is typical among her friend group, who make up the cast of the newly rebooted Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules. “It’s different every single week,” she says of where she stands with everyone mid-season. Maguire has been bartending at the restaurant since the summer of 2023, long before the opportunity arose to join the cast of the Bravo show. She’s had plenty of time to build relationships with her co-workers and boss Lisa Vanderpump — and that rapport (both good and bad) is on display from the first few moments of the season.

Episode 1 starts with Maguire in hot water over a noisy confrontation she had with an ex at the restaurant the week prior. Vanderpump, frustrated at her lack of professionalism, places her on probation. “I thought, ‘Well, this is classic, isn’t it? Of course, this is what’s happening now,’” Maguire says of realizing this would be the audience’s introduction to her. “Makes perfect sense for me. I’m always keeping it interesting.”

Give me all the labels. Keep my name in your mouth.

So far, the aspiring singer and actor has lived up to that statement. OG cast member Lala Kent called Maguire the “star” of Season 12 for her witty one-liners and fearlessness in approaching confrontation with the group. Ever the main character, Maguire embraces the “crazy” label her cast members seem eager to throw at her. “Seems like they just can’t help but talk about me,” she says. “Give me all the labels. Keep my name in your mouth.”

Filming the show has forced her to face issues with friends like Demy Selem and Kim Suarez head-on. “Before, we would be able to avoid each other. Doing something like this, you really do have to confront your disagreements,” Maguire says. She was surprised when Suarez expressed jealousy over Maguire’s close friendship with Marcus Johnson, Suarez’s boyfriend and fellow SUR co-worker. “It was shocking to me, because I love her so much,” Maguire says. “You know me. You know I’m literally talking to his friend and getting out of a breakup and dating outside of the show. So, don’t make me your villain.”

Speaking of dating, Maguire is single and ready to mingle — hopefully with someone her own age, after ending things with her 54-year-old ex Paulo right before filming. “I’m not going to date someone 27 years older than me again. I think that was a little crazy, but it happened,” she says. She isn’t eyeing anyone from Bravo currently, but she’s open-minded. “Wouldn’t that be so convenient? It would be perfect,” she says, but she’s more drawn to meeting the gay Bravolebs and iconic women of the network.

Maguire has some nonnegotiables she looks for in a partner. “Obviously, I need to date someone super hot. I love a tall guy with a good sense of style, and I love when you have a nice, clean car. Hopefully, we’re past cloth seats,” she says. “I also really need a guy to have a headboard.”

As she prepares for another week of braving the cast group chat drama, Maguire dishes below on her favorite Bravo quote and her thoughts on age-gap relationships.

Elite Daily: What’s the last TV show you marathon-watched?

Natalie Maguire: I just started Tell Me Lies. I feel like I’ll finish it in a couple of days. Venus [Binkley] also made me watch The Simple Life — he’s obsessed with Paris Hilton and named his dog after her. I totally get his obsession now. I’ve always loved her, but this changed everything for me.

ED: What is your favorite Bravo quote of all time?

NM: There are so many, but this week, I really like, “How many sandwiches have you made for me?” That’s what I want in a boyfriend. Make me a sandwich and I think I’ll be in love.

You can feel the tension through the phone, specifically on Tuesdays.

ED: Is there a VPR cast group chat?

NM: Yes. Everyone is in it. Sometimes, when something happens, or an episode comes out, some people will avoid the drama and be like, “Well, that was great,” and no one will answer. You can feel the tension through the phone, specifically on Tuesdays.

ED: What’s the key to winning an argument with your co-workers?

NM: Not participating in the argument, because then there’s nothing to lose. That’s why I’m not responding right now, because there’s no winning. Everyone is so stubborn, and feels what they feel so strongly, that it’s really hard to find middle ground.

ED: What’s your best piece of dating advice?

NM: I don’t know if I should be giving dating advice, but I would say just own who you are. Don’t pretend to be this perfectly put-together person. Be exactly who you are, and they’ll either embrace it or not.

ED: Thoughts on age-gap relationships?

NM: Just go for it. If you feel a connection, explore it, but also have in the back of your mind, “This might be an insane choice, but I’m having fun.” I don’t regret my experience at all. [Paulo and I] are still very good friends. I talk to him all the time.

ED: We get to see you recording your first-ever single on the show. Do you have a dream musical collaborator?

NM: I feel like I need to collaborate with Ariana [Grande] before I die. Or Tate McRae.

ED: Who is at the top of your Spotify Wrapped?

NM: Right now it’s Adéla. I’m obsessed with her.

ED: What are you manifesting for 2026?

NM: Prioritizing myself and not letting other people control my feelings. And maybe no gaslighting Natalie in 2026.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.