Mr. Fantasy remains an enigma. The mysterious musical artist first emerged on TikTok in August 2025, seemingly out of nowhere, posting videos in and around Hollywood. Many believe the “One Last Night” singer is actor KJ Apa’s alter ego, but Mr. Fantasy is keeping tight-lipped on his true identity and instead focusing on his next move — which might just be an album.

“Everyone's asking about the album,” Mr. Fantasy tells Elite Daily. “There will be many, many songs. Does that mean an album? Probably.” Until then, he plans on releasing “one song at a time,” and says, “There's going to be much more music and very soon.” In fact, Mr. Fantasy has been at the studio a lot lately — he actually joined our Zoom right after a session.

When he’s not laying down tracks for his future debut record, Mr. Fantasy is partnering with Skittles for the launch of a spicy new treat, Skittles Gummies Fuego. “I didn't want to at the beginning, but the Fueg-Hole found me,” he says. The Skittles Fueg-Hole is a fictional portal to a spicy parallel universe that fans can track down on April 10 for the chance to get exclusive merch and potentially Skittles Gummies for a year.

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“Skittles needed someone with impeccable taste, that person being me,” says Mr. Fantasy — and that inclination doesn’t just stop at snacks. Below, Mr. Fantasy dishes on where his musical inspiration comes from and the three artists who are influencing his sound.

Michael Jackson

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The King of Pop remains Mr. Fantasy’s favorite artist. “I remember my nan loved Michael Jackson. She had the Thriller album on vinyl, and would always be playing that,” he says. “I must've been about 5 or 6. That was my first encounter with Michael, and my first real memory of experiencing music in a way that I knew that I loved.”

Something he really enjoys about the “Billie Jean” singer’s discography is that “it makes you move,” and Jackson was able to work with such great producers like Quincy Jones. It was after hearing tracks like “Workin’ Day and Night” — his current fave — that assured Mr. Fantasy that he was going to be a part of the music world, “whether I liked it or not.”

David Bowie

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Another influence for Mr. Fantasy is David Bowie, but he says it’s less about the music and more about “the quality of not giving a bullocks what anyone thinks of you.” Similar to Ziggy Stardust, Mr. Fantasy is unapologetically himself. He says Bowie taught him to “follow your instincts to the best of your ability, and do your best not to create carnage along the way.”

While he doesn’t have a favorite song, Mr. Fantasy recommends everyone watch the 2022 Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream. “I'm more in love with who David Bowie is than his music, because I watched his documentary,” he says. “He was always moving and changing the way he wrote. He was never too comfortable in one style of writing, and I love that about him.”

Led Zeppelin

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If you’ve listened to Mr. Fantasy’s music, it has a rock ‘n’ roll vibe, which he says was inspired by Led Zeppelin. “The first song that I learned how to play on guitar was ‘Stairway to Heaven,’” he says. “I love the way that Jimmy Page plays that. He’s one of the greatest guitarists of all time.”

Mr. Fantasy likes to live outside the box, and Page’s way of playing was exactly that. “Some of the most innovative ideas come from those who don't see the rules at all. They've learned them to some degree, and they see past them,” he says. “That was Jimmy Page for me.” Even though “Stairway to Heaven” was the first song he played, his favorite is actually “Ramble On.” “That's my Led Zeppelin song.”