At long last, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has returned to give us all the dirt we’ve been waiting for on Taylor Frankie Paul’s cancelled Bachelorette season — and the MomTok ladies wasted no time spilling all the tea. Within the first few minutes of Season 5, the whole group (minus Taylor, Whitney Leavitt, or Jen Affleck) met up to discuss a slightly awkward-sounding group visit to meet Taylor’s three finalists. Turns out, they were not happy at all with Taylor’s decision of who her fiancé would be.

In their chat, Jessi Draper said that she, Mayci Neely, and Mikayla Matthews were invited to the Bachelorette mansion to weigh in on Taylor’s top three picks. It’s already been widely rumored that Doug Mason, a lifeguard from San Diego, won the season and ended up getting engaged to Taylor (for a brief period). But Jessi dropped some new intel, revealing the other two men Taylor was considering at the end of her Bachelorette journey were Lew Evans, a 6’8” former basketball player from Salt Lake City, and Shane Parton, a private wealth planner from Atlanta.

Jessi referred to Lew and Shane as the “healthy choices” for Taylor, with all the women agreeing that Doug was a walking red flag. So, it’s probably not too surprising that Taylor chose to get engaged to Doug in the end.

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“It just felt like [Doug] was hiding something or putting on a show. He wasn’t being very authentic,” Mikayla said of the eventual Bachelorette winner, who reminded her of Taylor’s troublesome ex Dakota Mortensen. “He's basically Dakota.”

Mayci also picked up the vibe that Doug may have been more interested in fame than a real relationship. “He wants to be a model, he's talking about his singing career and all these things. I feel like he is there for the wrong reasons,” Mayci said.

As Jessi filled the rest of MomTok in on Doug’s musical aspirations, indicating that he’s a white rapper who records under the name Tonedbone, the other women cringed.

It’s unclear if Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette will ever actually air, but the fact that the winner and final three have now been officially confirmed seems to indicate it’s going to remain buried.