Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor have both starred in memorable romances on earth, but their next love story is taking them out of this world. The two stars are teaming up for a rom-com with an exciting sci-fi twist that'll have them blasting off to outer space. If you can't wait to watch Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse's Moonshot on HBO Max, here are all the deets to get you ready for the otherworldly adventure.

Development on Moonshot began in the summer of 2020, with Condor attached to star from the beginning. Sprouse was announced as her co-star nearly a year later, on April 27, 2021. Both actors have a successful history in onscreen romances — Condor helmed Netflix's hit To All the Boys film series, which ended with its third movie in early 2021, and Sprouse starred in 2019's hospital romance Five Feet Apart along with being half of Riverdale's popular Bughead relationship.

In Moonshot, though, things are going to look a little different. Condor and Sprouse will play two 20-somethings, Sophie and Walt, trying to get to Mars. (Yes, that Mars.) The film is set in a future where the red planet has been terraformed, with the best that humanity has to offer beginning to live there. After Sophie’s scientist boyfriend makes the move to Mars, she decides to follow him there. Walt then sneaks onto the mission as well. What ensues is sure to be a sweet, silly adventure.

Moonshot Trailer

On March 10, HBO Max released the trailer for Moonshot, featuring Condor’s Sophie and Sprouse’s Walt getting into some mischief as they sail through the stars.

Moonshot Cast

HBO Max

In addition to Condor and Sprouse, Moonshot’s cast is filled with some very familiar faces. Mason Gooding plays Sophie’s longterm, and now long-distance) partner, Calvin; Emily Rudd plays Ginny, a woman who Walt is instantly smitten with. Zach Braff, Michelle Buteau, Lukas Gage, and Christine Adams round out the cast.

Moonshot Release Date

HBO Max

Moonshot will hit HBO Max on March 31, 2022.