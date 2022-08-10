Mindy Kaling Addressed Those “BJ Novak Is Secretly Her Kids’ Dad” Rumors

Mindy Kaling doesn’t let the rumor mill get to her. Not even when it comes to the ever-pesky speculation about her former co-star and ex-boyfriend BJ Novak possibly being the father of her children. Given the duo’s past romance and Novak’s close relationship with Kaling’s kids, it’s no surprise that fans have circulated this particular paternity theory online for years. Still, Kaling’s not bothered. During an August 9 interview with Marie Claire, Kaling addressed the rumors that BJ Novak is her kids’ father — and what she had to say was actually really sweet.

OK, to backtrack a bit, it’s not like the rumors surrounding Kaling and Novak came out of nowhere. ICYMI, these platonic soulmates weren’t always so platonic. Kaling and Novak, AKA Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, first met when they wrote and starred in the iconic series, The Office, from 2005 to 2013. And back in 2012, Kaling told Vulture that the duo “kind of fell in love through [writing for the show] and then dated on and off for a couple of years, and now we are just like, best friends.”

Ten years later, Kaling and Novak are still a huge part of each other’s lives, and Novak is even her kids’ godparent. Is it really any wonder, then, that fans started to think he might be their father? Kaling and Novak have both stayed pretty mum on the rumors, but she finally addressed them during her conversation with Marie Claire. Apparently, she doesn’t feel any type of way about the gossip. “He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship,” Kaling shared. “And so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ… If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it.”

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

Novak does play a pretty big role in her kids lives. During an appearance on The Today Show in October 2020, Kaling revealed that he “comes over all the time — he's great with kids, so it's been really nice to have him in the house."

In that same interview, Kaling shared a seriously sweet conversation between her and Novak. She recalled what she said: “You know, BJ, if something ever happens to me, it’s not like I have a husband, like you just have to take the kids.” Of course, Novak had a cheeky reply ready: “Oh my God, don’t tempt me.”

Although Kaling isn’t quite ready to confirm or deny whether Novak is her kids’ dad, it sounds like they both don’t mind the speculation. (Ryan and Kelly would be so proud!)