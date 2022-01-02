Like the professional Miley Cyrus is, she did not let a wardrobe malfunction get her down during her big New Year’s Eve show. Despite an uncooperative shirt, Miley Cyrus debuted her new song “You” on New Year’s Eve during NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Smilers were quick to notice that the lyrics were not searchable on the internet and realized that it was, indeed, a new song. On Jan. 1, the singer shared a 24-second clip on Twitter of her performing the song on NYE and told fans, “Last night was all for YOU.” The 29-year-old also explained that the new song is “A New Year’s gift from me to YOU,” she wrote in the description of the YouTube video.

Cyrus’ live performance of “You” kicked off slow, but worked its way to an explosion of notes as fireworks simultaneously went off. In the dramatic balled, she referenced a famous George Strait song “All My Exes Live In Texas” when she sang “I want to drive down to Texas/Flip off my exes.” Earlier in the night, she performed Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with her sister Noah Cyrus.

Cyrus’ last album, Plastic Hearts, dropped in 2020 and featured hits like “Prisoner” with Dua Lipa. The album saw Cyrus lean further into rock influences than ever before, consisting of two impressive collabs with Billy Idol and Joan Jett. So, the fact that Miley teased a new song totally has fans ready and waiting for a new album *fingers crossed*.

Throughout the New Year’s Eve celebration, Cyrus performed songs with Brandi Carlile along with her hits like “Party In The U.S.A” and songs from her Hannah Montana days like “The Climb.”

These tweets prove that fans are hyped for some new tunes.

Cyrus did a spectacular job hosting the TV special and sure delivered a memorable closing performance by dropping a new song. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long for the song to hit streaming platforms.