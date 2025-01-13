Miley Cyrus shared a heartfelt Instagram story on Jan. 11, reflecting on the pain of losing her Malibu home to the Woolsey fire in 2018. On IG, Cyrus shared a photo of her burnt-down residence alongside a note about her personal connection to the “heartbreaking” Los Angeles wildfires that started on Jan. 7 and are still burning as of publication.

“This image hits me hard in the heart today. This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires,” Cyrus wrote on IG, per a screenshot shared by Page Six. “It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget. Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble.”

Cyrus continued, “My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devestation [sic] firsthand and I cry for my city. It’s beyond heartbreaking: Los Angeles represents ‘living the dream’ but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.”

Cyrus also gave shoutouts to several organizations for her followers to send donations. “I am sharing links to organizations that I’m personally supporting and that are helping fight the fires and support survivors, including @malibufoundation that we helped launch in 2018.” She added, “Time, resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now.”

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Cyrus has previously opened up about losing her home in 2018. “Completely devestated [sic] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now,” she wrote on X (then called Twitter) at the time. “My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.”

At the time, Cyrus was in a relationship with Liam Hemsworth. The two shared the home, and Hemsworth saved 16 of her animals from the fire (Cyrus was in South Africa at the time). “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she told Howard Stern about her ex in 2020, per E!. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Even before their split in the summer of 2019, Cyrus was open about how the wildfire experience led to her decision to marry Hemsworth. “What Liam and I went through together changed us,” she told Vanity Fair in February 2019. “I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart.”