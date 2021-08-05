Miley Reached Out To DaBaby On IG After He Apologized For His Homophobic Rant.

While it would have been easy to join the thousands of fans who trolled DaBaby online after his homophobic rant on July 25, Miley Cyrus took a different approach. Cyrus knows that real change is rooted in education, and she took the time to reach out to him with important learning resources. The pop star then made a statement on Instagram about the situation, and her reasoning for reaching out. Miley Cyrus' Instagram about DaBaby's homophobic rant says knowledge is power.

Cyrus began by standing in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. "As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," she wrote on Aug 4. "The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture...but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, & connection."

Cyrus’ message then touched upon cancel culture and why she chose to take a more compassionate approach.

"It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!" she said.

The pop star also told DaBaby to check his DMS, insinuating he had not yet responded to her message.

DaBaby’s homophobic outburst took place at the 2021 Rolling Loud music festival. The rapper, who collaborated with Dua Lipa on “Levitating” in 2020, made a slew of disparaging comments aimed at the LGBTQ+ community and those living with HIV/AIDS. Since, the rapper has been booted from the bill of several other major music festivals, and has been yanked by many radio programers.

Dozens of stars spoke out against DaBaby after learning about the comments including Elton John, Dua Lipa, Madonna, Demi Lovato, and more. But Cyrus took a softer approach, and will be waiting for a DM back from DaBaby to have a constructive conversation.