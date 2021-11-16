Miles Teller Shut Down Those Anti-Vax Rumors After Starring In Taylor's MV

After appearing in Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” video on Nov. 15, Miles Teller is having a moment. The video was viewed more than 8 million times in just one day, and Swifties were quick to get the rundown on Teller and his wife, who also appears in the video. But after some Swifties stumbled upon internet rumors that Teller was against the COVID-19 vaccine, they questioned why Swift would invite him to be part of the video. Now, Teller has addressed the anti-vax speculation, and his statement provided clarity on the confusing situation.

Teller was cast as Swift’s ex-boyfriend in the “I Bet You Think About Me” video and his IRL wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, appeared as his beautiful bride. However, he also lusted over his ex (portrayed by Swift) in the video, and it seemed he wasn’t quite ready to walk down the aisle after all. Fans loved the video, which was directed by Swift’s bestie Blake Lively, and packed full of Easter eggs (per usual).

The rumors about Teller being anti-vax started circulating in September, and, at the time, his rep denied the reports. On Nov. 15, Teller spoke out about the situation for himself. “Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate,” he tweeted.

You can see Teller’s tweet addressing the anti-vax rumors below.

Swifties were glad to hear Teller is vaccinated, and many said they presumed the rumors weren’t true since Swift welcomed him into the video with open arms. “Not gonna lie when I read the article, if felt out of character for you, glad your vaccinated and keeping safe,” one fan tweeted.

“The fact that some of you believe Taylor would hire an unvaccinated person to be in her video LMAO,” another person wrote.

Another fan took to Twitter to say, “Super glad you did address this :) you were great in the video btw! We stan.”

False rumors are never fun to address, but it’s great to see Teller shut them down before they spiraled too far. Now, Swifties can get back to watching her new music video on repeat.