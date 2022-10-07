Mike Flanagan Has Plans For The Midnight Club Season 2

Don’t freak out, but Netflix horror master Mike Flanagan has done it again. Following his fan-beloved series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, Flanagan has dipped his toes into the YA world with his latest project, The Midnight Club. Even better, Flanagan recently confirmed he has plans to continue the story with The Midnight Club Season 2, as long as Netflix renews the series.

Based on the works of horror author Christopher Pike — including his novel of the same name — Netflix’s The Midnight Club tells the story of a group of teens with terminal illnesses who go to live the rest of their lives in a hospice manor. At night, the teens gather to tell ghost stories to one another, not just as a way to pass the time and scare the crap out of each other, but also to honor those who have passed on. However, what the kids soon come to realize is that they, too, are living in their own ghost story — one that isn’t completely solved by the end of the 10-episode season.

So, will fans ever get answers to the lingering questions they’re left with at the end of the finale? Here’s what’s known so far.

Netflix

The Midnight Club Season 2 Updates

Without spoiling anything, let’s just say The Midnight Club’s first season ends with a ton of loose threads. It turns out, that was by design.

“This was designed to be ongoing,” Flanagan said at a press event attended by Elite Daily. “We probably won't know for another month or so what Netflix wants to do. But this was very much designed to continue. Pike has many books, and so we have a lot of incredible material to pull from.”

Flanagan went on to specifically address the cliffhangers he left open-ended. “We didn't answer some of the bigger questions of the season — those answers exist, but were meant to be for the next season,” he said. And if Season 2 never comes to fruition, Flanagan won’t leave fans hanging without answers. “I'll put them up on Twitter,” he said.

The Midnight Club Season 2 Predicted Cast

Based on the events of Season 1, it looks like most of the cast would return in a potential Season 2. However, due to their storylines in the first season, it’s unclear if Ruth Codd or Annarah Cymone would be able to return.

The Midnight Club Season 2 Predicted Release Date

Since The Midnight Club has yet to be renewed, there’s nothing in the works for Season 2, which means fans will have to wait a year at the very least before returning to Brightcliffe Hospice.

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix.