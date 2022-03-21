Michelle Young Is Joining A Popular Bachelor Podcast As Co-Host

Happy hour just got even happier, because fan-fave former Bachelorette Michelle Young is crashing the party on the official Bachelor Nation recap podcast. Young is confirmed to be Becca Kufrin’s new co-host on Bachelor Happy Hour, the hit podcast about all things The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, along with providing juicy behind-the-scenes details about the franchise and insightful interviews with all the buzziest contestants. The best part is, fans won’t have to wait at all for Young’s big co-host debut, because Young will start as the new Bachelor Happy Hour co-host on Tuesday, March 22’s new episode.

Young’s announcement as the new Bachelor Happy Hour co-host may not come as the biggest surprise to avid listeners of the pod. The show has been on the hunt for a new co-host to join Kufrin ever since Tayshia Adams departed as co-host at the start of 2022. Before that, Rachel Lindsay co-hosted the podcast with Kufrin for most of its run; she was replaced by a revolving door of guest co-hosts after she left the pod (and the franchise as a whole) in April 2021. Young has appeared as a guest on the podcast before, and fans were quick to fall for her easy chemistry with Kufrin, making her a perfect choice for co-host.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Young is more than qualified to dive into all the intricacies of the Bachelor franchise. The Minnesotan elementary school teacher first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where she became a fan favorite as the runner-up. Then, she helmed Season 18 of The Bachelorette, which concluded in her getting engaged to her now-fiancé Nayte Olukoya.

"Having found love on The Bachelorette, I’m excited to share my perspective and keep it real for the passionate fans of Bachelor Nation," Young said in a statement about her new podcasting gig. “I can’t wait to kick it with Becca each week as we dive into the twists and turns of these upcoming seasons!”

The two will certainly have a lot to talk about, with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s unprecedented double-Bachelorette season set to premiere on July 11 and another season of Bachelor in Paradise predicted to be on the horizon. But first, Young’s debut co-hosting episode will be all about her current life, as she catches everyone up on what’s going on with herself and Olukoya recently.

You can catch Young’s first episode as the Bachelor Happy Hour co-host on Tuesday, March 22. The pod releases new episodes every Tuesday.