Bachelor Nation hearts everywhere are aching after Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya confirmed their breakup on Instagram. The pair posted separate statements to their Instagram Stories on June 17 in which they reflected on the six-month relationship and expressed mutual respect for each other despite the split. The couple is parting ways half a year after their engagement in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired on Dec. 21. It’s an upsetting split for Bachelor Nation, and Michelle Young’s Instagram note about her breakup from Nayte Olukoya got into why the couple just couldn’t last.

The show has seen plenty of hearts get broken throughout the years, but this one hurts slightly more because of the many firsts Michelle and Nayte shared. From Nayte being the first one out of the limo to meet Michelle to her bestowing the first impression rose on Nayte. Plus, sharing the first and very passionate kiss of the season. I mean, they literally made history as the first couple of color to come from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise. Their undeniable connection had so many fans rooting for their romance, but sadly, they’re now going separate ways.

There were some doubts about Nayte’s commitment to marriage, but their love for each other led to Nayte getting down on one knee at the end of The Bachelorette Season 18. In the finale, Michelle said, “I’m also not willing to face that fear of walking away from this without you because I have never felt a love like this before.” Now that they’re no longer together, these moments are so bittersweet.

In Michelle’s Instagram Story announcing the breakup, she wrote that “having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy” but that it was “very real” for them. She expressed her support for Nayte as her “best friend” and said that the love she had with him “is incredibly strong.”

Nayte echoed her statement on his Instagram Story, emphasizing that the relationship was “real” and they “genuinely fell in love.”

It hit hard when Nayte wrote, “Sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.” Breakups are never easy, especially when they happen in “the public eye,” and Nayte reminded fans that they are “human beings going through a breakup.”

Even though their relationship didn’t work out, the time they shared will forever remain in the hearts of Bachelor Nation.