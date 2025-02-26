On Feb. 26, Michelle Trachtenberg passed away at the age of 39. According to police sources, the actor died from natural causes and her death is not being investigated as suspicious. Per an ABC News report, she had recently undergone a liver transplant and could have been experiencing complications.

Trachtenberg had been acting since childhood, and she was best known for her recurring roles on Gossip Girl and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Following reports of Trachtenberg’s tragic passing, fans are mourning her, and the actor’s costars have started sharing tributes.

The creators of Gossip Girl, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, also shared a statement after learning about her death. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. Michelle was so funny, kind, and talented,” Schwartz and Savage said in a joint statement to NBC News. “Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons. She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Here is what Trachtenberg’s costars have said about the actor in the wake of her death.

Ed Westwick

CW

Ed Westwick, who worked alongside Trachtenberg in Gossip Girl, shared an Instagram Story of the late actor. “So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg sending prayers 🙏🏻🤍,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Alyson Hannigan

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Alyson Hannigan acted with Trachtenberg on Buffy The Vampire Slayer. After hearing about her passing, Hannigan shared several photos of them together on Instagram. “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing,” she captioned her post. “She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends.”

Kim Cattrall

Walt Disney Pictures

Kim Cattrall played Trachtenberg’s skating coach in Ice Princess. On Feb. 26, she shared a picture of them together on set. “Rest in peace sweet Michelle 💔,” she wrote under the photo.

David Boreanaz

E. Charbonneau/WireImage/Getty Images

David Boreanaz, who was in Buffy with Trachtenberg, also responded to her passing. “So very sad… horrible news. RIP and prayers to her family,” he wrote on IG Stories.