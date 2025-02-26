Michelle Trachtenberg From Gossip Girl & Ice Princess Has Died

Michelle Trachtenberg has died, per New York Post and ABC News reports. On Feb. 26, police sources informed the outlets that the Gossip Girl and Ice Princess actor passed away in her apartment at One Columbus Place in New York City. She was 39.

Police reportedly told ABC that Trachtenberg was found by her mother. Per the report, the actor had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. Police reportedly believe that Trachtenberg died of natural causes, and they are not investigating her death as suspicious.

Over the past couple of years, fans have expressed their concerns over Trachtenberg’s health. In January 2024, she addressed her “haters” on Instagram. “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters,” Trachtenberg captioned a photo. A week later, she addressed their concerns again. “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Trachtenberg got her big break in 1996 when she starred in Harriet The Spy. Throughout her career, she took on plenty of iconic roles in fan-favorite projects. Trachtenberg was best known for playing Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers in Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

In 2004, she was in the raunchy comedy EuroTrip. The next year, she starred in her own Disney move, Ice Princess, alongside big names like Hayden Panettiere, Kim Cattrall, and Joan Cusack. Trachtenberg also had a role in 17 Again, which starred Zac Efron and Matthew Perry.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans are mourning the actor on X, formerly called Twitter. “michelle trachtenberg thank you for giving us one of the most iconic female characters of all times. gossip girl would've been nothing without you,” one wrote on X, following reports of the actor’s death. “rest in peace Michelle Trachtenberg, forever our ice princess,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “Michelle Trachtenberg you will forever be missed 🥹🕊.”