Michelle Obama Kicked Off 2022 By Sharing A Goofy Pic With Barack

Michelle Obama kicked off 2022 by embracing her fun side, along with her boo. On the first day of 2022, she posted a goofy picture of herself and Barack on social media. The former First Lady shared an Instagram post of the couple donning festive glasses for New Year’s Day, and it’s getting plenty of buzz from fans. Michelle Obama’s New Year 2022 Instagram with Barack is an adorable celebration for the annual holiday.

Michelle shared her New Year’s Day Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 1, and it’s already an iconic couple pic with her husband. The IG post features a festive photo of Michelle and Barack ringing in the New Year with her arms wrapped around her husband as the two of them wear matching 2022 glasses. Along with the pic, Michelle shared a message to her followers: “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.” Naturally, fans are lovin’ the New Year’s pic of the couple, and are giving plenty of praise in the comments section to the lovebirds as they ring in 2022 in style.

The former First Lady’s New Year’s post comes just a day after she shared a touching tribute to Betty White, who passed away on Dec. 31. Michelle’s Instagram tribute featured a photo of White sitting next to the Obamas’ late dog, Bo, while wearing a blue and white top and a string of pearls. Along with the pic, Michelle reflected on her memories of the actress, writing, “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her.”

Michelle wrapped up the post by calling for a sweet reunion with her late pooch and White, writing, “I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.” Barack retweeted his Michelle’s message on Twitter, echoing his wife’s reflections on White’s impact.

With Michelle’s latest New Year’s Day IG post, it’s clear that everybody’s favorite couple is ready to celebrate 2022 and make it a year of fun.