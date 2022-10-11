Twitter Is So Confused By Ashley & Jared's Extended BIP Vacation

It’s not unusual for Bachelor Nation alums to head to Paradise multiple times, but usually, that’s in an effort to find love. Once contestants get married, they usually go off into the sunset together and live happily ever after. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are apparently not your typical Bachelor Nation alums, though. They’ve joined the cast of Bachelor In Paradise Season 8, even though they’re happily married and have a family. They’re not there to date anyone, just to enjoy a vacation together. Suffice it to say, Twitter is pretty confused by their reappearance and the memes prove it.

During the Oct. 4 episode of BIP, Ashely and Jared joined the beach to offer some expertise and advice from the perspective of a couple who made it through Paradise (multiple times) and came out of it engaged. But Ashley and Jared stuck around beyond just that one episode. The Oct. 10 episode rolled around, and they were still in Mexico. Not only were they still in Mexico, but they got to spend the night in the boom-boom room, and they even received one of the precious date cards. Fans were left wondering why Ashley and Jared were getting so much more screen time than the actual Season 8 contestants.

During their time in Season 8, Ashley and Jared are being touted as a Paradise success story. But, a lot of fans are pointing out that they actually* didn’t get together on the beaches of BIP; they got together outside of BIP, but later got engaged in Paradise. And while they were on BIP, Ashley spent most of her time crying about Jared.

Regardless of how successful (or not) they were when they were actually BIP contestants, Ashley and Jared got lots of screen time in Season 8, including footage of Ashley farting in the boom-boom room, and lots of tears about their love for each other during their 1-on-1 date.

With a few extra weeks of episodes this season, it seems like the producers felt like they had the time to turn BIP into the Ashley and Jared Show, at least for a little bit.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.