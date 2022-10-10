Here's The Full Bachelor In Paradise Schedule For The Rest Of The Season

With a full cast of Bachelor Nation alums looking for love, Bachelor In Paradise always has a lot more to cover than its more formal counterparts, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. That’s why Bachelor In Paradise gets double the airtime with two episodes per week. Season 8 of BIP is fully underway, so here’s what you need to know about this season’s schedule as the show heads toward the Season 8 finale.

After the BIP premiere, this season has aired two nights a week on Mondays and Tuesdays, and that schedule will continue through to the end of the season. “The Bachelor franchise has long had a presence on Monday and Tuesday nights,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, told Variety in May. “Bachelor in Paradise has a very unique format in that it’s such a big tent for so many characters and storylines.”

Erwich pointed out that part of the fun of having BIP air over the course of two nights is that it gives fans the opportunity to talk about the show throughout the week. “Bachelor in Paradise is one of our most social shows, in terms of conversation, people just love to watch, discuss, and then kind of watch again,” he said.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Here’s the full schedule for the rest of BIP Season 8, including the finale, which airs on Tuesday, Nov. 1:

Episode 4: Monday, Oct. 10

Monday, Oct. 10 Episode 5 : Tuesday, Oct. 11

: Tuesday, Oct. 11 Episode 6 : Monday, Oct. 17

: Monday, Oct. 17 Episode 7 : Tuesday, Oct. 18

: Tuesday, Oct. 18 Episode 8 : Monday, Oct. 24

: Monday, Oct. 24 Episode 9 : Tuesday, Oct. 25

: Tuesday, Oct. 25 Episode 10 : Monday, Oct. 31

: Monday, Oct. 31 Episode 11 (Season 8 Finale): Tuesday, Nov. 1

So far, the teasers for this season of BIP have hinted at a huge twist that gets the women pretty angry at Jesse Palmer. BIP always brings in drama in the form of new cast members partway through each season, and it seems like this season that drama will be extra juicy.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.