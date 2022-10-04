A Vibrator Is Causing Chaos Among The Bachelor In Paradise Fandom

Bachelor Nation is used to all kinds of hijinks on Bachelor In Paradise, but with the latest adventure (involving a vibrator), the show seems to have outdone itself. Fans on Twitter can’t handle just how weird it was that the BIP Season 8 cast found a random vibrator and spent a good chunk of the episode freaking out about it. Naturally, memes about Bachelor In Paradise’s vibrator-gate came quickly.

It all started on the Oct. 3 episode of BIP, when Lace Morris discovered a suitcase labeled “Salley” in the middle of the women’s living quarters. She reported it to some of the other contestants and they opened it up, only to discover a bunch of clothes, a waffle iron, and... a very loud vibrator. According to bartender and storyteller extraordinaire Wells Adams, the suitcase belongs to Salley Carson from Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season, who may or may not be joining everyone in Paradise this season.

The other women were up in arms over the idea of another woman joining the beach, and Genevieve was especially upset, since Salley has a rumored history with Justin Glaze, who Genevieve had already started to like. But whether or not Salley will be joining the cast on the beach, fans on Twitter were in agreement about one thing: It was kind of wild that the women went through Salley’s stuff, especially when they touched the vibrator.

Not only did the women pass around Salley’s vibrator, but Kira Mengistu appeared to take it upon herself to borrow it for a little alone time. Although the bit was likely staged by producers, fans on Twitter were horrified that there was even a joke about her using someone else’s personal toy so... personally.

A lot of fans were suspicious of this whole sequence and wondered if the suitcase (and the vibrator that came with it) was simply planted by producers. It’s possible (read: very likely) that the vibrator wasn’t Salley’s after all, but rather just a prop to inspire very confusing but entertaining few minutes of television.

But if the suitcase is real and Salley *does* make it to Paradise, she’s going to be pretty confused about the state of her luggage when she gets there. Hopefully she does show up so she has a chance to tell her side of the story — and get back the property that may or may not belong to her.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.