Any longtime fan of Bachelor In Paradise knows that what audiences see on the beach is only part of the story. Since all the BIP cast members have been a part of the Bachelor franchise before hitting the beach, they usually have already had the chance to hang out and get to know each other even before heading to Paradise. According to some BIP Season 8 cast members, Justin Glaze and Salley Carson may have gotten to know each other very well at the Stagecoach country music festival before this season of Paradise began filming.

This isn’t the first time Stagecoach has been the setting for some Bachelor Nation drama. The festival is known as a hotspot for Bachelor franchise alums, and apparently the 2022 festival is where Justin from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelor and Salley from (the very beginning of) Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor partook in some public displays of affection.

“It was all over Instagram that a ton of people from Bachelor Nation went to Stagecoach and Salley was all over Justin,” Genevieve Parisi claimed on BIP. “Justin was all over Salley.”

Genevieve was particularly preoccupied by the Justin and Salley rumors because she’d formed a connection with Justin immediately on Day 1 on the beach. That connection got threatened when Victoria Fuller joined the beach and took Justin on a 1-on-1 date. But while Genevieve was worried about Victoria, she was even more worried about the possibility of Salley joining Paradise and rekindling the rumored Stagecoach spark with Justin.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Genevieve’s concerns about Salley intensified when the women discovered Salley’s suitcase in the women’s living quarters. Wells Adams told a (truly bizarre) story about Salley’s possible journey to Paradise and explained that she has plans to join the season. (Whether she actually shows up remains to be seen.)

“Are you afraid that if she shows up Justin is going to be interested in her?” Kira Mengistu asked Genevieve. “‘Cause I was at Stagecoach. Like, they were all over each other. It was really weird.”

Kira went on to explain more of the Stagecoach situation: “We were all just hanging out, being friendly, being chill,” Kira said. “And he was like just focusing on Salley, not talking to anyone else in the group at Stagecoach. He basically was ignoring everyone else there just to mack on Salley.”

Salley hasn’t shown up in Paradise yet, but if she does, Genevieve promised “all hell will break loose.”

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.