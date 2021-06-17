Meghan's Message To Fans Thanking Them For The Bench's Success Is Beautiful

Meghan Markle wears a lot of hats. She’s a mother, a humanitarian, a Duchess, and, now, an author. Meghan released her first book, The Bench, on June 8, and it had a number of personal touches throughout. Between the meticulously illustrated pages by Christian Robinson, and the symbolism to her own life, royal fans are loving Meghan’s children’s book. So, after seeing so many people give her book a read, Meghan Markle shared a letter thanking fans for The Bench's success.

In her letter, Meghan reflected on the initial inspiration behind her book, which grew to be a story beloved by many across the world.

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” she wrote. “In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values.”

She also pointed out one of the key themes represented in her book — the fact that masculinity can have a soft side. “Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project,” she wrote.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan made a point to create a book that was culturally inclusive, portraying families on different backgrounds in the illustrations. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” she said ahead of the book’s release.

She explained why this inclusion of families of different backgrounds was so important to her, especially as someone who comes from a mixed race background herself. “This representation was particularly important to me, and [we] worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” the Duchess said.

Clearly, Meghan’s book is more than your average children’s book. It’s a representation of love and what a healthy family looks like. And as more people at home pick up the book for themselves, she’s overflowing with gratitude.