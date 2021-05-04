Meghan Markle is a woman of many talents. Everyone knows that before she joined the royal fam as the Duchess of Sussex, she was a successful TV actress. Before making it in Hollywood, she even worked as a freelance calligrapher and bookbinder. Now, she has another role to add to her multifaceted resume: children’s book author. Not only does it sound like Meghan Markle’s The Bench children’s book is going to be the cutest story ever, but Prince Harry’s influence on its plotline is so sweet.

Meghan and Harry fans know how important family values are in the royal household. One of the main reasons the Duke and Duchess pursued a more independent life was to focus on raising Archie and growing as a family — so it makes sense the power couple has been doing just that. Archie is almost two years old and baby no. 2 (it’s a girl!) is expected in summer 2021. But equally exciting is Meghan’s most recent announcement: On June 8, she’ll be releasing a children’s book called The Bench, which was directly inspired by the bond between Archie and Harry, People reported on May 4.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” the Duchess said in a Random House Children’s Books press release. “That poem became this story.”

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The book already sounds adorbs, and fact that Meghan found creative inspo in her real-life family is even sweeter. But she noted that the story — which dives into father-son relationships from a mother’s perspective — was written for everyone to relate to. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” she said.

A unique aspect of The Bench is its watercolor illustrations, which were intentionally created to convey loving relationships between families from various ethnic and cultural backgrounds. “This representation was particularly important to me, and [we] worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” the Duchess said.

It’s no surprise Meghan is so invested in making sure her first children’s book is racially and culturally inclusive. She, herself, is a biracial woman who's proud of her mixed heritage and advocates for POC representation. Archie is so lucky to have a mama who will teach him all about his unique heritage, and The Bench will definitely be a story he cherishes forever.