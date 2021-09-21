Meghan & Harry's First Joint Appearance Since Lilibet's Birth Will Be Major

Fact: Global Citizen is one of the biggest charity concerts of the year. So it only makes sense Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one of today’s most philanthropic couples, would be in attendance. When the festival kicks off in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 25, the royal couple will be making their way to the east coast to attend. Believe me when I say the announcement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Global Citizen Live has royal fans so excited.

Global Citizen is an advocacy organization dedicated to ending extreme poverty, but the organization also takes action on a number of different global issues, including clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and, more recently, vaccine equity. Their biggest fundraising events of the year include concerts in major cities across the world. This year, their show in the Big Apple is slated to be extra special with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in attendance.

“We are excited to share that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are coming to #GlobalCitizenLive in NYC to stress the importance of global vaccine equity,” the organization tweeted on Sept. 21.

Meghan and Harry aren’t the only stars who will be in attendance. Global Citizen Live's lineup in New York City includes Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, and Shawn Mendes, with special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang.

Megan and Harry’s trip to New York City is ~major~ for several reasons. For one, their public appearances in 2021 have been extremely limited, especially after the arrival of their daughter Lilibet Diana, in June. Secondly, Harry and Meghan are occasionally seen in California where they currently live, but they have yet to make an appearance in New York City. Global Citizen marks their first joint public appearance since welcoming their daughter.

Meghan and Harry have championed for vaccine equity multiple times in 2021. Previously, they were co-chairs of Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World. They also have vouched for vaccine equity numerous times on their Archewell website.

The Global Citizen live event will broadcast from Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park and will be available to stream online.