This Meghan & Kate Relationship Update Is Actually Pretty Hopeful

Icy tensions between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are slowly but surely melting away. According to a new report, things are looking up between the Sussexes and Cambridges, with Meghan and Kate specifically making a point to make amends. They may not be the best of friends, but Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship is reportedly in "a better place.”

Things have appeared to be dicey between Meghan and Kate for quite some time. There were bouts of drama when they both lived in the UK, and things took a turn for the worse when Meghan spoke out about the tension in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now, “tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate,” an insider for Us Weekly claims.

The June 4 arrival of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has been a catalyst for the positive change in their relationship. “Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby,” the source said. “They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet.”

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it sounds like Meghan and Kate could very well be working their way back towards friendship. “The bridesmaids dress incident took place so long ago and [it] feels pointless to hold onto the anger,” the insider explained. “It’s wasted energy. They’ve called it truce.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans may recall the bridesmaids dress incident that happened in November 2018 because it made headlines endlessly. At the time, British tabloids exposed an incident in which Meghan reportedly made Kate cry over a dispute involving flower girl dresses ahead of her wedding. Meghan would go on to set the record straight three years later in her interview with Oprah.

"The reverse happened," Meghan said. “I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing."

It’s been a long road for the Duchesses, but they’re working towards a place of peace and mutual understanding.