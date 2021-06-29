Here's Where Meghan & Jessica Mulroney's Friendship Stands Now

No friendship is perfect, but the best types support each other through all of the ups and downs in life. In her journey from Hollywood actress to Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has had her fair share of them. While Prince Harry has been her rock through it all, her bestie, Jessica Mulroney, has also proven to be the ultimate support system. But as with all relationships, even they have had a few blips in their picture perfect friendship. Here’s where Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney stand in 2021.

Meghan and Jessica first met in Toronto while Meghan was filming Suits, and their friendship wound up surpassing the Canadian borders. Mulroney was at Meghan’s side at her May 2018 wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and even accompanied the couple on their first royal tour together as they visited Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Mulroney started out as Meghan’s stylist, but has become a trusted friend and confidant. However, Jessica came under fire in June 2020 when influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of bullying her and as well as exhibiting textbook white privilege. Jessica later apologized, but the incident reportedly put a wedge in their friendship.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

By March 2021, it seemed like things were A-Ok between Meghan and her long-time friend. Jessica appeared to show support for The Duchess after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on March 7. “Speak out for what you believe in when you are ready,” Jessica wrote in an Instagram post following the interview. “No matter how loud the other voices are, yours is the only one that should matter.” While she didn’t specifically name drop Meghan, fans presumed the post was about her.

Despite the sweet show of support, Jessica’s latest Instagram post has kickstarted more fan speculation. This time, it wasn’t quite so positive. The stylist took to IG with a cryptic quote about “finding better friends.”

“Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone,” a quote posted on June 27 read. “And then, without even realizing it, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

Royal fans are speculating it might be about Meghan, but, of course, it could be about anyone. There’s no evident reason there would be bad blood between the friends in 2021, and, after 10 years of friendship, these two can probably overcome just about any obstacle.