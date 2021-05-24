Jessica Mulroney's IG About Speaking Out Seems Like A Nod To Meghan & Harry

Jessica Mulroney is one of Meghan Markle’s closest friends. Despite tabloid rumors of a feud in 2020, the pair have proven they're in it for the long haul and have each other’s backs all the way. So, when a cryptic post from Mulroney popped up on May 22, royal fans assumed it was about the Sussexes. Jessica Mulroney's Instagram about speaking out seemed like she was defending Meghan and Harry.

Mulroney’s post, shared to her IG story, was all about speaking loud and proud about what you believe in. “Speak out for what you believe in when you are ready,” she wrote. “No matter how loud the other voices are, yours is the only one that should matter.”

Seeing as the quote arrived shortly after Prince Harry’s latest revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, some royal fans on Twitter felt the two may have been connected. In case you missed it, Harry’s interview with Oprah centered around his wife’s experience with mental health and depression.

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling.”

You can see Mulroney’s cryptic Instagram post below.

Instagram

Harry’s chat with Oprah also addressed Princess Diana’s passing, which Harry said made him all the more aware that a change needed to happen within his own family.

“The thing that stopped [Markle] from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum,” he explained. “And to be in a position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her, our baby.”

Harry and Meghan’s “Megxit” didn’t go over well with everyone in the royal family, but they’ve got friends who will defend them to no end.