Long distance relationships are never easy, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a point to stay in touch with the royal family across the pond. Despite the drama that’s ensued since their move to America, there’s a few people in particular the duo are keeping in close contact with. In the plot twist of the century, Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate are reportedly Zoom calling regularly.

The report claiming the Sussexes and Cambridges are getting closer comes as the ultimate surprise, especially since just several days earlier it was reported the Queen was “lawyering up” for protection against future slander from Harry and Meghan. Despite this, it seems the couple’s relationship with Kate and William is on the mend.

According to royal expert Stewart Pearce, “the four are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime.” Pearce, who authored the book, Diana: The Voice of Change, told Us Weekly the Cambridges and Sussexes are now “very close with one another.”

The author went on to explain that while Harry and his wife are “very different” from William and Kate, they’re learning to respect those differences. “Their lens on the world is highly individualized,” he told the outlet. “And what’s remarkable is that they all totally respect [each other], but this lens is different.”

Both couples seem to have put the royal rift behind them and enjoy lighthearted convos during these Zoom calls. Pearce predicted the calls are “informal,” and probably occur while Kate is cooking in the kitchen or while Williams is preparing cups of tea.

It’s unclear what the catalyst was for their newfound friendship. For a time, it was reported Harry was not speaking to William at all, especially after his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The interview, which exposed a number of problematic occurrences that went down within the Palace, drove a wedge between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Now, according to Pearce, things are looking up. “It’s not that William and William and Kate leave all the controversy about Harry and Meghan alone,” he said. “But … they just simply position it there because after all, it’s not their responsibility to be involved in, you know, verbalizing anything. What they do is just simply offer as much peace and tranquility and calm as possible.”