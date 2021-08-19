How Meghan & Harry Reportedly Felt About The Queen's "Recollections May Vary" Comment

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie’s book, Finding Freedom, held ~a lot~ of tea about the royal family. The biography dug deep into the inner workings of how the family operates and made major waves when it was first released in August 2020. Now, an updated copy is on its way and it reportedly reveals new details about Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess. Here’s how Meghan and Harry reportedly felt about the queen's "recollections may vary" comment following their March interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan’s March 7 tell-all interview with Winfrey opened the floodgates on a lot of issues they were having within the royal family. This meant butting heads with the Palace at times, which didn’t sit well with the rest of the royals. Meghan and Harry’s claim that an unnamed member of the family exhibited racist behavior by speculating about the skin color of the couple’s then-unborn son, Archie, took center stage in media headlines. While the couple explicitly clarified the comment was not made by the queen, she eventually spoke out and said "recollections may vary” when it came to Meghan and Harry’s experience. Meghan and Harry reportedly didn’t think the comment was fair or warranted. According to a source who spoke with Finding Freedom authors, the comment “did not go unnoticed.”

The book also quoted a source that said the couple was “not surprised that full ownership was not taken.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Months later and little accountability has been taken,” a source close to Markle reportedly said. “How can you move forward without that?”

The authors of the book pointed out it took the queen several days to weigh in on Meghan and Harry’s bombshell comments — 36 hours to be exact. The authors stated: “Queen Elizabeth issued a statement saying they were ‘saddened to learn’ of the challenges Harry and Meghan had faced but adding that ‘some recollections may vary.'”

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

It should be noted royal sources are notoriously unreliable. For example, in a July 16 report, Palace sources claimed to the Daily Mirror that Prince Harry wanted their daughter Lilibet Diana to be christened at Windsor in the queen’s presence, but days later, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express that was unlikely. “It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan’s home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening," he commented. In other words, take any reports coming out of the Palace or an unnamed royal source about Meghan and Harry’s supposed feelings or plans with a very large grain of salt.

Recent reports have claimed the royal family and Sussexes are on their way to patching things up, but they’ve seemingly still got a ways to go.