Meghan & Harry's Reported Plans For Lilibet's Christening Are Drama-Free

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet on June 4, and since then, fans have been eager for any and all baby details. Well, the wait might finally be over because the royal pair are reportedly christening their little girl in her mother’s home state of California. Unlike their son Archie’s christening back in July 2019, Meghan and Harry's reported plans for Lilibet's christening are low-key and drama-free.

Sources previously told The Daily Mail that Prince Harry said the couple was planning to christen Lilibet at Windsor in the Queen’s presence during his stay in England for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling. “Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother,” the source said. “They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

Now, it looks like the details of the christening have changed. That, or the original source was totally wrong. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express, "Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released ... The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way and so it has proved," and said that "It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan’s home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening."

Meghan and Harry haven’t shared any official photos or videos of Lilibet with the public just yet, but they did formally announce her arrival on the Archewell website. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” they wrote.

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait to see what Meghan and Harry’s final christening plans for little Lili will be. Whether it goes down in Windsor or California, hopefully her parents will be generous enough to share an adorable photo of the baby girl with the public.