The Reported Reason The Palace Is Mad At Meghan & Harry Today Is The Most Nonsensical Yet

The drama that ensued after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “Megxit” has been seemingly endless, and if you thought it was finally winding down, think again. According to The Sun, Harry has reportedly been making "olive branch" calls to his family across the pond, but their sources claim the Palace hasn’t been receptive. Now, as Harry and Meghan prepare for an important milestone in their new daughter, Lilibet’s, life, it’s unclear how involved (or uninvolved) the royal family will be. The Palace's reported reaction to Meghan and Harry's Lilibet christening plans is a lot to take in.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, was christened in the UK at Windsor Castle, so it only makes sense they would want the same for their daughter. In a Sept. 4 report, The Sun reported the couple may want to have Lilibet Diana christened in the UK and are willing to work around the Queen’s schedule in order to plan the ceremony. The Sussexes have offered to fly in at the Queen’s convenience, a seemingly thoughtful gesture. However, senior Palace staff reportedly don’t see it that way.

“Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it," an insider told The Sun. "They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year." That’s right, The Palace is beside itself over the fact that Meghan and Harry had the “sheer nerve” to *checks notes* be nice and thoughtful to the Queen despite the nightmare they experienced as royals.

As of now, Lilibet’s christening ceremony details are still unconfirmed, and the report claims the Queen is taking her time responding to Harry and Meghan’s request.

"Her Majesty’s staff have not responded so far. In fact there has also been discussion about Christmas—and whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan, after they spurned one last year," the source added.

The Queen’s hesitation isn’t necessarily a sign of bad blood, per say, but by reportedly being caught off guard by the request after all that’s transpired. "The Queen is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie,” the insider continued. “But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened."

It looks like royal fans will have to stay tuned to see how this saga turns out. While it would be nice to see Lilibet receive the same treatment as her older brother on her christening day, the jury is still out on whether the Palace will facilitate that request.