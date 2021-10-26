The Cap Megan The Stallion Is Wearing For Her College Graduation is *Iconic*

Megan Thee Stallion can soon add college graduate to her long list of impressive accomplishments. The Grammy-winning artist shared a first look at her graduation pics on Oct. 26, and fans are loving every glamorous pic. Meg doesn’t officially walk until December, but she looked plenty ready to obtain her degree from Texas Southern University. The pics of Megan Thee Stallion's graduation cap are so, so, iconic. And yes, it’s bedazzled.

Despite being busy making chart-topping hits, Megan has still prioritized school and will soon be walking with the class of 2021. As she told Complex during her Oct. 14 Hot Ones interview segment, she is set to graduate on Dec. 11 with a degree in health administration. The rapper is so excited for graduation she took her grad pics two months early and even rocked a bedazzled cap.

Megan’s cap had the words "real hot girl sh*t” scrawled across the top, and she also got crafty with her nail design. One of her hand’s featured the letters "TSU,” while the other read "2021."

She shared a slideshow post of all the photos to Instagram. "2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭" Megan wrote. "I can't wait for y'all to see."

Megan’s famous friends immediately chimed in with supportive comments. “YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement,” Normani said, while Ciara said, “Go Meg!! Proud of you.” Her pal Lil Nas X also dropped a comment which read, “OMGGGGG CONGRATSSS.”

Meg has been an open book about the challenges that come with balancing school and a recording career. "School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started," she told ET in November 2020. "I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!"

It looks like Megan is right on track to finish her degree by the end of 2021, and she’s doing so in style.