Of Course Megan Thee Stallion Went All Out For Her College Graduation Photos

Forget hot girl summer, and think hot grad winter! Megan Thee Stallion is finally getting her bachelor’s degree in health administration, and the star is celebrating in the only way that makes sense — posting sizzling graduation photos. But like everything else the rapper does, Megan Thee Stallion’s college graduation photos are not your run-of-the-mill collegiate vibe.

On Nov. 4, Megan Thee Stallion posted a thread of Instagram photos celebrating her upcoming graduation. “Showed my ass and still went to class. IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS,” the singer wrote. Her caption continued, “doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating Dec. 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that !” Clearly channeling her alter ego, Tina Snow, the photos show the award-winning rapper standing in front of two cars wearing a metallic magenta bodysuit with a matching graduation sash. The Houston, Texas, skyline was the perfect backdrop for her photos as she shared her hometown roots and school spirit.

The next photo in the post shows off the singer’s *ahem* assets, while the third snapshot shows her holding a diploma, proudly pointed toward the sky.

Megan Thee Stallion also shared some photos of her graduation cap on Oct. 25, which featured a bejeweled design that spells out “Real Hot Girl Sh*t.”

So, what does the famous rapper want to do with her health administration degree? In a June 2020 interview with People, Megan Thee Stallion revealed her desire to open an assisted-living facility. “I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’” she said. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

Megan Thee Stallion is also planning an early graduation party because she’s performing at the grand opening of 713 Music Hall in Houston on Dec. 3. “Houston show Dec 3rd Graduation Dec. 11th Graduation party,” the star wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Nov. 4, which showed her posing in front of Texas Southern University’s entrance.

There’s no denying that the star goes all out in everything she does, including her graduation pics, her plans in health administration, and, of course, her rap career.