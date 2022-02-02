In November 2021, a viral meme took center stage that mashed up footage of Adele singing “Water Under The Bridge” while merged with a clip of Megan Thee Stallion performing her hit song “Body.” Three months later, the meme has continued to make headway. On Feb. 1, Megan Thee Stallion said she’d be open to collaborating with Adele, per People. Although an official collaboration has not been confirmed, it sounds like one has the potential to be a smash.

After the publication asked her if she’d seen the viral meme, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper told People that Adele is one of the artists she’d love to work with. “Oh my God. Yes. I've seen it,” the Houston rapper confirmed. “If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I'm there, I'm here for it. Somebody tell her to call me because I'm ready!”

To think, this all started when one Adele fan tweeted one simple question, “How come Adele never have any backup dancers?” The internet quickly answered with a quote tweet with a video of Megan Thee Stallion and her stage crew dancing along to “Body,” while Adele’s “Water Under The Bridge” played simultaneously.

But, it didn’t stop there. A fan-made TikTok video took things to a whole new level when the clip featured a lyrics mashup of both songs, giving both singers a verse.

I mean, if the fan edit sounds this good, imagine their *potential* collab.

Given Megan Thee Stallion's track record of following through on her manifestations, things with Adele just might work out. The rapper always made it very clear that she wanted to be the “rap Beyoncé” since she was young. And she eventually got to work with Beyoncé in April 2020 for “Savage (Remix).”

“Because I've manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal," Megan told People. “Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab.”

It seems like Megan has some big collaboration goals, and something tells me she’ll be able to make it happen.