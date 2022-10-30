Megan & MGK Went Full Pam & Tommy For Halloween, Because Of Course They Did

What kind of couple would Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly be if they didn’t pull out all of the stops for the most fitting Halloween costume? The stylish couple arrived at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 as one of rock’s most legendary couples: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. And the twin flames very clearly shut it down in their super-accurate looks, because Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fully embodied the Pam and Tommy vibe for Halloween 2022.

Fox and MGK stepped it up big time for Halloween, paying tribute to another iconically raucous, hard-rocking couple with their costumes. Fox donned a skin-tight latex dress in contrasting shades of pink and red that’s an exact replica of the dress Pam Anderson wore in 1995 at the grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Her voluminous blonde locks look so realistic that you would never guess that it’s a wig. Add pouty lips, tall heels, and all of the confidence in the world, and Fox totally nailed the Pamela Anderson look.

Likewise, MGK didn’t miss a single detail of his Tommy Lee costume, matching his bombshell fiancée’s energy. His outfit matches Lee’s low-maintenance vibe perfectly with a white undershirt, metallic chain necklace, and leather pants — oh, and you can’t forget the sunglasses. Probably the most striking feature of MGK’s look is the hair switch-up; he traded in his usual dirty blonde for a dark brownish-black look, completing the costume and delivering a whole new look.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naturally, Fox was totally in on the joke that her relationship with MGK is just as wild and buzzy as Anderson and Lee’s — when she posted the looks on IG, she wrote, “But are these even costumes?” MGK made the outfits even edgier by sharing a video of himself snorting a powder off of Fox’s cleavage in the costumes.

Anderson and Lee were married for several years in the late ‘90s, but ultimately split in 1998 after having two sons together. Their relationship remains infamous for a stolen sex tape that exposed the couple’s most private moments, which later influenced the 2022 Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy.

Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The resurgence of attention around Anderson and Lee’s relationship due to the show’s success gave MGK and Fox the perfect inspiration for their iconic couple’s costume.