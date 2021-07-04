Megan Fox Wants A Jennifer's Body 2, Because That Movie Is Truly Iconic

Jennifer’s Body is finally being treated like the masterpiece it is. Karyn Kusama’s horror-comedy starred Megan Fox as a cheerleader who’s turned into a demonic succubus after a night out gone wrong, and Amanda Seyfried as her nerdy best friend Needy. The film was panned upon its release in 2009, but in recent years, it’s become a cult classic — Olivia Rodrigo even referenced it in her “good 4 u” video! Now that it’s getting the overdue respect it deserves, why not give Jennifer’s Body fans a reboot or sequel? Fox herself is on board.

During a July 2 interview with The Washington Post, the actor called Jennifer’s Body an “iconic” movie, but called out how it was “sh*t on” upon its initial release. “This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that,” she said. The good news is that Fox seems game for a well-deserved follow-up. “I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to,” she added. “I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

Nowadays, Jennifer’s Body is celebrated as a smart, feminist coming-of-age film about attempting to escape the male gaze and society’s tendency to wrongfully pit teenage girls against each other just as they’re beginning to come into their own. It also features distinctly LGBTQ+ themes, as Jennifer and Needy’s codependency and attraction to each other are tested by societal conventions (and the fact that Jennifer has become a man-eating demon). But back in 2009, Fox was frustrated with the misogynistic way she was treated in Hollywood, especially when the marketing for Jennifer’s Body focused on how “hot” Fox was and stood in direct contrast to the film’s critiques of misogyny.

20th Century Studios

“I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus... for at least the first decade of my career,” Fox said. “And then that started to change more recently as people revisited some of my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way.”

Whether or not she ends up appearing in another installment of Jennifer’s Body, fans still have reason to celebrate: Fox is officially returning to horror with her new movie Till Death, where she stars as a woman who becomes handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a twisted revenge plot. She’s truly the scream queen we deserve! Till Death hit theaters on Friday, July 2.