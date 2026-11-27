Like any true fangirl, I’ve occasionally imagined myself getting interviewed on a late-night show about the beloved book-turned-movie adaptation I was somehow cast in. For me (and most), that’s a far-fetched daydream, but for Mckenna Grace, that’s been her job for the past few months, as she promotes her latest film, Sunrise on the Reaping, the newest addition to the Hunger Games franchise.

Grace is a known fangirl — she was famously exposed by Entertainment Tonight for making edits of her Five Nights at Freddy’s castmate and OG Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson — and seeing her get the chance to play a major role in the universe she once obsessed over has been insanely relatable and heartwarming, as someone coming from the same fandom space. It’s like watching one of my middle school Tumblr mutuals get to join the world of Panem.

With the film now in theaters, Grace and her co-stars will get a well-deserved break from media obligations. Below, look back on all of the iconic, fangirl moments Grace gave the people on the SOTR press tour.

Mckenna’s Method Dressing Moments

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Grace’s love for the Hunger Games movies that came before her was evident in her press tour ‘fits. She worked with stylist Molly Dickson to put together a collection of looks inspired by Katniss Everdeen, Effie Trinket, Rue, and even the second Quarter Quell arena. She saved her most extravagant tribute for the New York premiere: an homage to Katniss’ winged mockingjay dress.

Her Devotion To The Source Material

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Grace’s commitment to making the SOTR film as book-accurate as possible comes only from a true love for the original series. In an interview with People, she explained that she advocated for certain details to make it into the film.

“Every day I would show up to set with a list of things, and thoughts, and questions to bother [director] Francis [Lawrence] with. I got the hummingbird, the mockingjay pins in there, I got my braid... I got certain lines in there.”

The line in question, she revealed to Collider, references a line Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch says in the Catching Fire film: “Nobody ever wins these games, Haymitch!” She knows her stuff!

Giving Back To Fellow Fangirls

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Those who were ultra locked in to the Hunger Games universe might remember that, back in 2011, a couple of devoted fans created their own version of Haymitch’s games in a YouTube movie called The Second Quarter Quell. The fan film gained notoriety and served as canon for the fandom until Sunrise on the Reaping came along. A true superfan herself, Grace not only paid tribute to the film, mimicking the first Maysilee Donner, Stefania Barr’s braided hairstyle, but Barr’s brother revealed that Grace invited her to the premiere — honoring the hard work of fans, and giving Barr her flowers for the inspiration she provided 15 years ago.

Major Fangirl Moments

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Despite Grace’s years of Hollywood experience, she still gets starstruck. She was utterly relatable when she gushed over her co-star Elle Fanning’s sister Dakota in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that her performance in Uptown Girls was a major reference for her own performance as Maysilee.

Grace also geeked out over sharing a red carpet with “Hollywood it-girl” Inde Navarrette at the Newport Beach Film Fest Honors.

Meeting Her Icons

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But perhaps Grace’s biggest fangirl moment came when she met members of the original cast of the Hunger Games trilogy at the New York premiere. A fan caught Grace overcome with emotion while meeting Jenna Malone, who plays Johanna Mason, before turning to the crowd and mouthing “It’s Jenna Malone!”

Entertainment Tonight also shared her extremely valid crashout over Katniss Everdeen herself, Jennifer Lawrence, attending the premiere. “It’s Jennifer Lawrence!” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you met her before, if you’ve seen her in the street and she paid you no mind... I don’t think that anyone should ever get used to meeting Jennifer Lawrence!”