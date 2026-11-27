If you read Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel Sunrise on the Reaping, then you were probably going into the new film adaptation with some pretty gory expectations. But, for better or worse, the movie version of Haymitch Abernathy’s origin story is a lot tamer than what was in the book. That’s not to say the 50th Hunger Games aren’t still shown to be horrifically deadly, but some of the most notable changes from the page to the screen have to do with removing particularly gruesome deaths and torture scenes.

This is perhaps best illustrated in how the movie depicts Haymitch’s final battle with District 1 career warrior Silka. Collins’ book describes this last stand as almost a body horror, with Silka’s eye falling out of its socket and Haymitch trying to keep his intestines from spilling out of a deep stomach wound. The movie sanitizes these specifics to keep its PG-13 rating.

Altering that fight doesn’t really affect the plot all too much, but there are several other alterations that do have a pretty large impact on how audiences understand what’s going down. Here are some of the most prominent exclusions that moviegoers should know about.

1. No Sponsor Parachutes

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Hunger Games fans are already aware of how useful sponsor gifts can be from the original movies, but strangely, those little silver balloons are entirely absent from Sunrise on the Reaping despite playing a pretty big part in the book.

In the novel, Haymitch’s rascal persona earns him lots of fans in the Capitol, who sens him gifts of bread rolls, cheese, grape juice, and more throughout the games. The movie instead has Haymitch grab a backpack that’s seemingly full of all the nourishment he’ll need from the cornucopia at the very beginning of the games.

2. Snow’s Dairy Delivery

The biggest loss from the movie cutting the sponsor parachutes is that audiences do not see Haymitch’s twisted final gift — a carafe of milk. When President Snow first meets with Haymitch in the book, he requests the District 12 tribute to fetch him a jug of milk from his fridge, which Haymitch proceeds to chug himself in an act of defiance.

Because of this, Haymitch suspects the milk he receives at the end of the games to be poisoned by Snow, and is forced to decide if he should give it to his dying allies who desperately need sustenance.

3. Maysilee’s Rebellious Kill

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Probably the most surprising cut from the movie is a pivotal Maysilee moment, when she stumbles upon a group of Gamemakers cleaning the arena and she teams up with a District 4 career to kill them. In the aftermath, Maysilee lashes out at Haymitch for not joining her in killing the Capitol workers, underscoring the theme of his compliance and submission.

This event is what causes Maysilee’s death, as Snow programs the bird mutts to target her after her murder spree. But in the movie, it appears that the birds are simply targeting Maysilee for no reason, or just as a way to break Haymitch’s spirit further.

4. Wellie’s Beheading

Like Silka and Haymitch’s final fight, Maysilee’s death is sanitized a lot in the movie. But it’s nowhere close to the book’s most gruesome death. The film does not show the death of District 6 tribute Wellie, who is actually a much more prominent character in the novel as the ally Haymitch and Maysilee want to push to be the games’ victor.

Though Wellie makes it to the end of the games, she’s brutally beheaded by Silka in one of the book’s most unforgettably visceral death scenes.

5. Ampert’s Toned-Down Mauling

Wellie’s death isn’t the only one to scar book readers, though. The movie does show Haymitch’s techie ally Ampert’s death at the paws of a ravenous horde of squirrel mutts. But it’s probably for the best that the screen version opted not to show his skeleton picked clean by the little critters, which is described in horrific detail on the page.

6. Lou Lou’s Torture & Backstory

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Without a doubt, the character who is changed the most from the book is Lou Lou, the captive clone of Haymitch’s closest ally Louella who is forced to impersonate her in the games. Collins’ book describes how the daughter of District 11 rebels was given a chest implant that could pump her full of lethal chemicals if she disobeyed any orders from a permanent speaker installed in her ear.

The novel spends a lot of time exploring Lou Lou’s plight and even shows some glimpses of her futile resistances, but the movie does not go into any real details about Lou Lou at all.

7. Lou Lou’s Interview Accusation

Because so much of Lou Lou’s story was cut, the movie also didn’t show what is perhaps her most memorable moment from the book. At the pre-game interviews, it’s actually Lou Lou who requests to carry a snake onto the stage, and instead of obediently reciting her fake name and district in response to the questions, she shocks the crowd by screaming at them, “You’ll murder us!”

8. The Lucy Gray Callout

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It’s pretty clear the Sunrise on the Reaping movie wanted to spend a lot of time making sure viewers were incredibly aware of how these characters connected to the other movies. That especially comes across in Snow’s first meeting with Haymitch, where Snow uncharacteristically mentions his past love Lucy Gray by name when talking about similarities to Haymitch’s romance with Lenore Dove.

Of course, the name-drop is meant to nod to viewers who had seen 2023’s prequel A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, but the incredibly calculated book version of Snow would never be so careless as to mention such a personal connection out of nowhere.

9. Maysilee’s Big Sister Energy

Because the movie didn’t have a lot of time to focus on the pre-game training, a big part of Maysilee’s dynamic with the other tributes is absent from the screen. During the long days leading up to the games, Maysilee is shown going against her somewhat pretentious reputation and forming deep sisterly bonds with several allies by making heartfelt token necklaces for each of them.

She even tells Ampert she’ll be his sister, a promise she later echoes to Haymitch in the arena. However, this side of Maysilee isn’t really explored in the movie.

10. No Signs Of Porcupines

Most of the deadly creatures in the arena get their bloody moments in the movie, but there’s one big mutt that’s left out. The book describes Haymitch and Maysilee going up against a gigantic porcupine that kills three of their allies with poisonous quills. The beast is one of the most ferocious mutts in the arena, but it is nowhere to be seen in the movie adaptation.