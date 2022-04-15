Warning: Spoilers for The Ultimatum finale and reunion follow. For most of the first season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the big question was whether or not the original couples would stay together, let alone get engaged. For Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, they took it to the next level by not only getting engaged, but also by getting married during the Season 1 finale. Madlyn and Colby’s Ultimatum wedding may have been a surprise to a lot of viewers, but there’s one part of the ceremony in particular that is sticking in fans’ brains: the poem the officiant read.

Madlyn and Colby had a whole lot of ups and downs throughout the first season of The Ultimatum before they made their way to the altar. Since the premise of the show asks the cast to explore their other options before deciding whether or not to commit to their original partners, both Madlyn and Colby made sure to test the dating waters with other people. Madlyn hit it off with Randall Griffin during their trial relationship and Colby apparently had a few wild nights out with some other women. But they still found their way back to each other and down the aisle by the end of the season.

At their impromptu wedding ceremony (which happened *right after* their proposal, BTW), their officiant read a poem called Maybe, which had some lines that sounded eerily appropriate for Madlyn and Colby’s situation on The Ultimatum. Here’s the full poem:

Maybe we are supposed to meet the wrong people before we meet the right one so when they finally arrive we are truly grateful for the gift we have been given.

Maybe it's true that we don’t know what we have lost until we lose it but it is also true that we don’t know what we’re missing until it arrives.

Maybe the happiest of people don’t have the best of everything, but make the best of everything that comes their way.

Maybe the best kind of love is the kind where you sit on the sofa together, not saying a word, and walk away feeling like it was the best conversation you ever had.

Maybe once in a lifetime, you find someone who not only touches your heart but also your soul, someone who loves you for who you are and not what you could be.

Maybe the art of true love is not about finding the perfect person, but about seeing an imperfect person perfectly.

The poem, written by an unknown author, seems to be a popular pick for readings at wedding ceremonies, since it shows up on a lot of wedding websites. But with its mentions of loss and finding your way back to each other after being with other people, the poem felt especially perfect for Madlyn and Colby. The reading seems to have put their marriage on the right track, since Madlyn and Colby revealed during the reunion special that they’re still together and expecting their first baby together.

Season 1 of The Ultimatum is streaming on Netflix now.