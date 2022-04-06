On Netflix’s newest reality dating series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, six couples have to decide whether or not it’s time to get married. In most of the show’s couples, which are each heteronormatively comprised of one man and one woman, it’s the woman who sets the titular ultimatum, making their partner decide to either propose or move on. But in Colby Kissinger’s case, he’s the one who issues the ultimatum to his partner, Madlyn Ballatori.

Let’s just get one thing out of the way: The Ultimatum is absolutely ridiculous. The show takes six already-established couples and pushes them to decide whether or not they want to spend the rest of their lives together. I guess that part of the show’s premise isn’t that weird, especially in the world of reality TV, but what’s bonkers is how the show asks the cast to go about making their decision: by having them date other people to see if there’s someone better for them out there. Colby goes into The Ultimatum sure that Madlyn is the one for him, but the show’s whole experiment makes him start to question things.

As you watch the mess of a season play out on Netflix, here’s everything to know about Colby.

Colby Kissinger’s Real Job

Colby is an events/sales director at Deer Lake Lodge, a spa in Montgomery, Texas. He’s worked in several other business and managerial roles, and before that, he graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in business management. TAMU is also where Colby and Madlyn met.

Colby Kissinger’s Social Media

Colby’s Texas pride shines through all over his Instagram. He posts about how he’s a “Texas Boy” and his signature cowboy hat makes an appearance in a few of his pics. Colby also enjoys hunting and traveling, which he highlights in a few of his posts on his grid.

Colby Kissinger Facts

Colby also plays golf and posts workout videos frequently in his Instagram stories. He’s a Taurus, which he mentions in both his Instagram bio and his LinkedIn profile, so astrology seems to be pretty important to him. Perhaps he can use the stars to help him figure out whether or not Madlyn is his soulmate on The Ultimatum.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum Season 1 are streaming on Netflix now.