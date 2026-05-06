Maude Apatow Remembers Angus Cloud, Nearly 3 Years After His Death

Maude Apatow opened up about the loss of Angus Cloud during a cover story interview about Euphoria’s third and likely final season. Cloud, who played Fezco on the HBO show, passed away in July 2023 at the age of 25. Nearly three years later, Apatow shared how she feels about the late actor.

"Angus was just the best person to be around," she told Who What Wear. "He was so funny and full of life — such an energy all the time." She added, "We lost that when we lost him."

Following his death, several of his co-stars — including Apatow — paid tributes to him on social media. She posted about Cloud’s passing on Instagram in August 2023. “Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

“Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever. ❤️,” she wrote at the time.

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In the show’s universe, Cloud’s character is still alive — often speaking to other characters on the phone. “He would be cracking up at his storyline; I think he would love it,” Euphoria creator Sam Levinson told Variety on the April 7 red carpet. (In one scene, Zendaya’s character Rue actually quotes one of Cloud’s Instagram captions — “BLESS BLESS 1 LOVE” — while on the phone with Fezco.)

In an April 7 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Levinson explained the choice more. “I couldn’t keep him alive in real life but I could keep his character alive in the show,” he told the outlet. “I kept him alive and the character has got a great arc. I think he’d be very proud of it.”

“I loved Angus very deeply and I fought very hard to keep him clean while he was here. I think when he passed away, it made me sort of step back and go, ‘What is the story I want to tell, what is it I want to say? What matters in life?’” Levinson added. “And if I was going to do another season I wanted to make sure that it spoke to kind of a larger idea about meaning and purpose and who we are. It made me want to kind of tackle the idea of faith and belief in something greater than ourselves.”