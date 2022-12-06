In Elite Daily’s series Early Influences, artists reflect on the songs and albums that left a lasting impression on them in their formative years. Here, Matt Rogers shares the artists who inspired his Showtime comedy special, Have You Heard of Christmas?
Matt Rogers’ Santa is Mariah Carey. “[She got] a lot more airtime than Santa did,” says Rogers of Carey at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Rogers doesn’t just love Carey. He idolizes her business savvy. So much so that he’s ending a banner year with a holiday comedy special functioning, in part, as an ode to the pop star.
Have You Heard of Christmas?, which premiered Dec. 2 on Showtime, is the TV iteration of Rogers’ long-running live comedy show of the same name. He’s touring the live show through Dec. 23, and the TV version is composed of nine original Christmas songs (as well as a few taped comedy bits) brimming with Rogers’ signature take-driven, pop culture-obsessed humor.
The TV special is also Rogers’ coronation following the biggest year of his career. In the spring, he appeared in the Showtime series I Love That for You. Then, in June, he co-starred in the history-making gay rom-com, Fire Island.All the while, he’s hosted the adored Las Culturaistas podcast with Saturday Night Live’sBowen Yang.
With Have You Heard of Christmas?, Rogers is ending 2022 on a high note — literally. The comedian gives main Yuletide pop girl energy, singing about the beauty of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and Mrs. Claus’ scorn about Santa leaving for his annual work trips. It’s only a matter of time until Pop Crave announces Rogers “looks beautiful” in all his pop star glory.
Below, Rogers chats about his obsession with Mariah’s Christmas obsession, his first time meeting Kelly Clarkson, and his thoughts on Tayla Swiff vs. Taylor Swift. (There’s a difference.)